‘Ranveer Singh revived the film industry’: Cine artiste body’s Upasana Singh supports actor

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) announced on Wednesday that it was withdrawing its non-cooperation directive against actor Ranveer Singh, which stemmed from his departure from Don 3. Addressing a press conference, the film body maintained that the decision was not influenced by the legal notice sent by the actor on Tuesday. Instead, it said the move was made following requests from other industry bodies and in the larger interest of the film industry. Among those present at the press conference was CINTAA General Secretary and actor Upasana Singh, who voiced her support for Ranveer and praised the success of his recent two-part spy actioner Dhurandhar.

‘Ranveer Singh has revived the film industry’

Upasana said, “Ranveer Singh is one of the actors who has helped revive the industry. At a time when several films have struggled at the box office and the industry has been going through a difficult phase, Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2 have achieved remarkable business and created history. We need more actors whose films audiences genuinely enjoy watching.”

Sharing a personal anecdote, she added, “My son has watched Dhurandhar five times and is still willing to watch it again. That’s the kind of impact the film has had.” She further stressed the importance of successful films in sustaining the livelihoods of thousands associated with the industry. “We need more films like these. Our best wishes are with Ranveer Singh, and we hope he continues to deliver successful films. When a film works, it generates employment and income for countless people connected to the industry. For us, he has truly been a ‘Dhurandhar’,” she said.

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What did FWICE say?

Meanwhile, FWICE Chief Advisor Ashoke Pandit reiterated that the decision to revoke the directive was taken after considering appeals from various industry bodies. “Considering their appeal and the larger interest of the film industry, we are immediately revoking the directive against Ranveer Singh,” Pandit said. He also appealed to Ranveer Singh, Excel Entertainment, and all concerned film bodies to engage in dialogue and settle the matter amicably.

“We have been saying exactly what the Producers Guild has stated now. Bringing all film bodies together to resolve the issue through discussion is what we wanted from the very beginning. We appeal to Ranveer Singh as well to come forward and help resolve the matter amicably. We hope he continues to grow into an even bigger star,” Pandit added.

Ranveer Singh walks out of Don 3

The Don 3 controversy began in December 2025 when, just weeks before filming was set to commence, Ranveer decided to exit the project. As reported earlier by SCREEN, Ranveer became involved in Don 3’s pre-production in late 2025, undergoing action training and costume trials ahead of the release of Dhurandhar. Contrary to reports, he did not exit the project immediately after Dhurandhar’s release. While he cancelled scheduled action rehearsals, he attended script-reading sessions with Farhan Akhtar and the cast days later. The first sign of trouble emerged when a planned look test was called off. A few weeks after Dhurandhar hit theatres, Ranveer informed Farhan of his decision to leave. This was after Excel Entertainment had already invested heavily in training, recce trips, and overseas shoot preparations.

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Multiple factors reportedly contributed to Ranveer’s exit from Don 3. Initially, he was dissatisfied with the final script draft and felt the project had been delayed for too long since its 2023 announcement. During the extended development period, both Ranveer and Farhan became occupied with other commitments, leading to a creative disconnect. The film’s budget was also reportedly reduced from an initially proposed Rs 300-350 crore to around Rs 150 crore. Ranveer’s remuneration was subsequently revised downward despite the blockbuster success of Dhurandhar. Additionally, he is believed to have not received a signing amount, as the partnership was initially built on mutual trust.

Excel Entertainment seeks compensation

Following his exit, Excel Entertainment approached the Producers Guild of India, seeking compensation for losses incurred during the film’s pre-production. Multiple rounds of mediation involving senior industry figures reportedly failed after the production house sought Rs 45 crore in damages, while Ranveer is said to have offered Rs 10 crore along with a discount on a future collaboration.

FWICE’s Non-Cooperation Directive

The dispute was eventually escalated to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). Claiming that Ranveer failed to respond to multiple notices, the film body issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor, effectively discouraging its members from working with him until the matter is resolved. The directive was revoked on Wednesday, June 3.

Legal implications

Sanjay Vasudevan, a media and entertainment lawyer, told SCREEN that the FWICE, being a trade union and not a statutory body, doesn’t have any legal rights to “ban or boycott” Ranveer, compel him to engage in discussions, or even prohibit any of its members to honour their non-cooperation directive. He also added that the actor has “legal remedies” against the film body to seek his right to employment under Section 3(3)(b) of the Competition Act, Article 19(1)(g) of the Indian Constitution, and Section 27, Contract Act.