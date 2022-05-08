Ranveer Singh reveals ‘brutally honest’ wife Deepika Padukone’s reaction to his Jayeshbhai Jordaar avatar: ‘Man, I don’t think I’ve…’

Actor Ranveer Singh in an interview revealed his wife Deepika Padukone’s reaction to his Jayeshbhai Jordaar avatar. In the upcoming comedy-drama, the actor plays a man who fights to protect his wife and unborn daughter against the forces of patriarchy.

He told Pinkvilla that he deeply respects Deepika’s opinion, and said that she is brutally honest with him. After watching the Jayeshbhai Jordaar trailer, Ranveer said, Deepika repeated something that she’d told him after watching his transformation in the sports drama 83.

He said, “Deepika is somebody who can be brutally honest. She never lies to me, she always tells it like it is. And because it comes from her, somebody that I’m closest to in my life, therefore when she gives me a compliment, it hits different.”

Ranveer continued, “She said something that went straight to my heart, after 83 and after the trailer of Jayeshbhai. She was like, ‘Man, I don’t think I’ve seen this in… What you’re doing is quite unprecedented, because you are bonafide mainstream, yet you are able to, time after time, create distinctive characters. I don’t know of any other reference point of a mainstream actor who is able to go so distinctively into characterisation, yet fully in the mainstream. It’s like when one sees you, one sees no trace of you. You’ve taken it to a degree that is unprecedented.’ That was something she told me after Kapil, and she repeated it after she saw my avatar as Jayesh.”

Ranveer also expressed gratitude at the way his career has panned out, and the films that he has done. He highlighted the diversity of his characters–Alaudin Khilji, Simmba, Murad from Gully Boy, and most recently Kapil Dev from 83. Deepika, meanwhile, was last seen in Gehraiyaan, which earned her terrific reviews, but was polarising by itself.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar also stars Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah. The film is directed by Divyang Thakkar and is slated for a theatrical release on May 13.