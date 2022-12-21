scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Ranveer Singh reveals when he loses cool: ‘When I see someone being insincere…’

Ranveer Singh will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty's family entertainer Cirkus. The film releases on December 23.

ranveer singhRanveer Singh opens up about why patience and focus is very vital for him on set. (Photo: Ranveer/Instagram)
Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who will soon be seen in the Rohit Shetty directorial Cirkus, has always been commended for his great energy on and off camera, and looking at his happy-go-lucky attitude, it seems unlikely that the actor ever loses control of his temper.

Director Rohit Shetty told ETimes that while the actor is quite ‘chilled-out’ off-camera, he likes to give every shot his full focus, and when that gets disturbed, that is when Ranveer loses his cool.

“When you’re on set, you have to consciously cultivate patience,” Ranveer stated, while adding that he doesn’t want anyone ‘contaminating the energy flow’ on set, since it is a sacred thing to him. “When I see someone being insincere, that makes me angry,” the actor further explained.

Cirkus marks the third collaboration of the actor-director duo, having previously joined hands on Simmba and Sooryavanshi, where Singh had a cameo along with Ajay Devgn. In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Rohit Shetty had confirmed that Ranveer will also appear in Ajay Devgn-led Singham Again. “I have taken the entire narration in my van and I was on my feet clapping. The kind of moments he described; my mind was just racing forward picturising what the scenes in the cinema halls will be when those moments unfold in Singham Again. It will be pandemonium in the halls with the kind of stuff that he has planned,” an excited Ranveer had told Pinkvilla earlier.

Meanwhile, Cirkus hits the theatres on December 23. It has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shetty himself. Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra among others also star.

First published on: 21-12-2022 at 05:46:18 pm
