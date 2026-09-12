Ranveer Singh reveals Pralay look after covering face at the airport. See pics

Ranveer Singh, who was trying to shield his Pralay look at the airport on Friday, has finally unveiled it at a major event. Revealing his new avatar, the actor attended the launch event of the new BMW 7 Series as the brand ambassador. For the occasion, Ranveer opted for an all-black suit paired with a crisp white shirt and glasses, completing his look with a leather belt and matching shoes.

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The actor recently made headlines after a picture from the sets of Pralay went viral on social media. Directed by Jai Mehta, son of filmmaker Hansal Mehta, the film, which is reportedly a zombie thriller, is currently in production.

🔥 RANVEER SINGH’S PRALAY LOOK IS ABSOLUTELY INSANE! 🔥 This doesn’t look like a normal Bollywood project anymore… #Pralay is shaping up to be a MONSTER! 💀🔥 India’s biggest zombie-action spectacle? The scale already looks NEXT LEVEL. 😮‍💨 Ranveer Singh + zombie apocalypse +… pic.twitter.com/KLEvigHzWo — Taran Adarsh Fan Zone (@TA_BoxOffice) September 7, 2026

The leaked pictures showed Ranveer Singh alongside several actors, with one image also showing him carrying a child. Some fans were reminded of Ranveer’s Dhurandhar look after seeing the leaked pictures.

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Ranveer Singh has been particularly selective about his projects following the success of Dhurandhar. Soon after the film’s success, the actor walked out of the popular Don franchise, in which he was set to play the lead in its third instalment. The development sparked considerable controversy, with members of the Producers Guild and other film bodies reportedly getting involved. Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment also reportedly demanded Rs 40 crore from the actor as damages over his exit from the project.

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Pralay will mark Ranveer Singh’s first release after the success of the Dhurandhar franchise, which collectively made over Rs 3,000 crore worldwide. The film will also star Lokah: Chapter 1 fame Kalyani Priyadarshan. Before Dhurandhar, the actor was last seen in the 2023 romantic family drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, followed by a cameo in Singham Again.

Ranveer will soon be welcoming his second child with wife, actor Deepika Padukone. The duo welcomed daughter Dua in 2024 and recently celebrated her second birthday. Ranveer and Deepika shared pictures from her pregnancy shoot on Dua’s birthday.