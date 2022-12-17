scorecardresearch
Ranveer Singh reveals how he ‘butters up’ wife Deepika Padukone if he wants something: ‘Grihasthi mei…’

Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh took the lie detector test on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16.

ranveer deepikaRanveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been married for four years now. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)
Team Cirkus has reached Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16 to promote the upcoming film. The episode promises entertainment, laughter, fun and some interesting games in which Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh dropped truth bombs. In the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar segment, Varun Sharma will put Rohit and Ranveer in a spot when they were seated on a lie detector machine. 

When Rohit was seated on the lie detector machine, Varun asked him if he plans on bringing Salman’s Chulbul Pandey into his cop universe. While Ranveer, Pooja and the crowd cheered after this question, Rohit took a few seconds to think and then answered and said, ‘110%’. However, Salman, who was standing next to the filmmaker did not give an exciting reaction to Rohit’s answer. 

Salman first played the role of Chulbul Pandey in 2010 film Dabangg. He the reprised the role in two more films of the same franchise. The latest one Dabangg 3 was released in 2019.

 

Varun then asked Rohit if he has ever spoken badly about the members of his cast behind their back. Rohit quickly answered and said, “Nahi, main samne hi jhad deta hoon.” (I shout at them directly)

The next person who took the lie detector test was Ranveer. Varun asked him if he had ever said ‘I love you’ to his wife, actor Deepika Padukone just to butter her up at times. Ranveer responded by saying ‘haan.’ He added, “Kabhi kabhi grihasti mein bolna padta hai meethi meethi baatein karni padti hain. Aur mujhe to jab pata hota hai ki do din baad mujhe kuch mangna hai toh main do din pehle se maska marna shuru kar deta hoon.” (Sometimes when you’re married, you have to speak sweet things. And when I know that I have to ask something after two days, then I start buttering her up two days earlier)

Cirkus also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandes, Sanjay Mishra and Johnny Lever. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 23. 

