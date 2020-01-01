Ranveer Singh rents a flat in Deepika Padukone’s building for Rs 7.25 lakh per month

Ranveer Singh has rented the flat in Prabhadevi for 3 years. (Express Photo) Ranveer Singh has rented the flat in Prabhadevi for 3 years. (Express Photo)

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has rented a flat in Beaumonde Towers in Mumbai’s Prabhadevi. His wife Deepika Padukone owns a 4BHK flat on the 26th floor of the 33-storey building. She purchased the flat for a whopping Rs 16 crore in 2010.

As per information obtained from the registration department, Ranveer has rented the flat for three years. He will be paying rent of Rs 7.25 lakh per month for the first two years and Rs 7.97 lakh per month for the last 12 months.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot in November 2018 at Lake Como, Italy.

Ranveer will next be seen in Kabir Khan directorial 83. The film revolves around India’s maiden cricket World Cup win in 1983. While Ranveer plays Kapil Dev, Deepika will be seen as Romi Dev in 83.

Deepika, meanwhile, is gearing up for the release of Chhapaak. The Meghna Gulzar directorial is a biographical drama based on the life of acid attack survivor and social activist Laxmi Agarwal. Chhapaak, also starring Vikrant Massey, is set to release on January 10.

