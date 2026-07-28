Ranveer Singh reminds flirting fan he will soon be a ‘father of two’. Watch

Ranveer Singh reminds flirting fan he will soon be a 'father of two'

Actor Ranveer Singh, who is expecting his second child with wife Deepika Padukone, has won hearts with a candid remark during a promotional event in Mumbai. When a fan began flirting with him, Ranveer reminded her that he will soon be a “father of two.”

While promoting his brand SuperYou at a coffee outlet in Mumbai, Ranveer stepped behind the counter to showcase his coffee skills. When a fan showered him with praise and playful compliments, the actor replied, “Itna flirt kar rahi hai, college ke din yaad aagaye. 2 bache ka baap banne wala hoon yaar main (You are flirting so much, you have reminded me of my college days. I am about to become a father of two).”