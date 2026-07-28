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Ranveer Singh reminds flirting fan he will soon be a ‘father of two’. Watch
When a fan began flirting with Ranveer Singh at an event in Mumbai, the actor reminded her that he will soon be a "father of two."
Actor Ranveer Singh, who is expecting his second child with wife Deepika Padukone, has won hearts with a candid remark during a promotional event in Mumbai. When a fan began flirting with him, Ranveer reminded her that he will soon be a “father of two.”
While promoting his brand SuperYou at a coffee outlet in Mumbai, Ranveer stepped behind the counter to showcase his coffee skills. When a fan showered him with praise and playful compliments, the actor replied, “Itna flirt kar rahi hai, college ke din yaad aagaye. 2 bache ka baap banne wala hoon yaar main (You are flirting so much, you have reminded me of my college days. I am about to become a father of two).”
The way he crossed his fingers while talking about his children 🧿🥹💘#RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/9wNmSpDFpa
— khanna (@cozybambii) July 28, 2026
As the video went viral on the internet, eagle-eyed fans pointed out that Ranveer Singh even crossed his fingers as he spoke about his kids.
Ranveer also shared a bit of personal nostalgia during the event, revealing that he used to work at a Starbucks store in his younger days. He said, “All the best days of life start with a great coffee. There’s a lot of nostalgia. I used to work at Starbucks.”
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Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s second child
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced their second pregnancy earlier this year. The actor couple shared a picture featuring their daughter Dua holding a pregnancy test kit with a positive result. They were blessed with their first child, daughter Dua, in September 2024.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer was last seen in the blockbuster Dhurandhar: The Revenge. He is now prepping for his next film Pralay.
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