Ranveer Singh recreates Salman Khan’s song Yeh Raat Aur Yeh Doori on Bigg Boss 16, watch video

Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandes, Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma are all set to grace Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16 to promote their upcoming film, Cirkus. In the new promo, Ranveer is seen making an entry on Salman’s song Yeh Raat Aur Yeh Doori while holding a fire extinguisher in his hand.

An amused Salman was seen smiling and cheering for Ranveer and Jacqueline, Pooja and other members also danced to the tune from Salman’s film Andaz Apna Apna. The original song featured Salman, Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor. The film was released in 1994. The caption of the promo read, “Are you excited to see Ranveer ki masti se bharpoor aaj ka episode?”

Salman and Ranveer are seen having fun together and playing games in a different promo. Salman instructed him to put on some headphones and guess what the other person is saying. While Ranveer won the game, the game had everyone in stitches.

The video was captioned, “Hogi stage par masti jab #ShanivaarKaVaar mein khelenge Salman Khan, special guests ke saath ek mazedaar khel. Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Cirkus also stars Sanjay Mishra and Johnny Lever and is all set to release on December 23. In an interview with PTI, Rohit spoke about the movie Cirkus and said, “There have been many versions of The Comedy of Errors. In Bengali cinema, it was made as a black and white film, then Do Dooni Chaar with Kishore Kumar. So, it has changed a lot over the years. Our film is a different take.”