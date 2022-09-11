Ranveer Singh recreates Allu Arjun’s popular Pushpa move, grooves with Shivarajkumar and Vijay Deverakonda

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh on Saturday attended SIIMA 2022 (South Indian International Movie Awards 2022). The actor completely stole the show with his recreation of Allu Arjun’s move from the film Pushpa.

In the now viral video, Ranveer is seen saying Arjun’s dialogue “Thaggedhe le” and recreating the actor’s popular hand gesture from Pushpa. The crowd is seen cheering for Ranveer and then he also shakes his leg to the song “Srivalli”.

Allu Arjun, who was seated in the front row, was seen enjoying Ranveer Singh’s performance.

Ranveer Singh was also seen dancing and having a great time with Shivarajkumar and Vijay Deverakonda. The actors danced to Ranveer’s song “Tattad Tattad” from the movie Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ramleela.

Ranveer Singh was the recipient of the Most Popular Actor in South India award at SIIMA 2022. Talking about the honour, Ranveer said, “I am overwhelmed with gratitude to be able to do this, just to be an artiste. I get to do what I love to do for a living. It’s because of your love and acceptance, so thank you all. First of all and most of all you know what I love about our country the most is the diversity that we have in our culture. We are the most diverse country in the world. Every state has such richness and vibrancy in its culture and we as a people must and must celebrate that.“

He added, “That’s my favorite part about India‘s 75 years of independence. There used to be a time when language was a barrier but how wonderful it is that we don’t live in such a time anymore. Like Bong Joon-ho said on the Oscar stage, I’m so glad and grateful that we are now in a time where people are rising above that one-inch thing called subtitles to be accepting of these most wonderful and amazing stories from in different languages and different cultures.”

Ranveer Singh concluded that the south Indian film industry and its talent inspires him. He said, “You have captured the imagination of the entire nation and beyond and that’s the credit to your craft, that’s credit to the hand work and sincerity. You inspire me!”

SIIMA 2022 was held in Bengaluru.