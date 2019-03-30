Ranveer Singh: My high energy for life is sometimes judged, and that’s okay

Ranveer Singh on Friday launched his record label, IncInk, along with his friend, filmmaker Navzar Eranee. Singh calls this their “independent and inclusive venture”. In the first phase, the record label has launched three rap artistes, Slow Cheeta, Kaam Bhaari and Spitfire. All three of them had earlier collaborated for Gully Boy too.

After launching his record label, in a media interaction, Ranveer Singh was also quizzed about how he manages to always be high on energy, to which he said, “I really don’t know, but I do think about it a lot as I get asked this a lot. The only thing that I can come up with, after internalizing and analysing myself, is that I have a lust for life. I have a great zeal for life and to all the things that are there to experience along the way in this journey. And, I like to do everything to the fullest as I don’t believe in the past or the future, I just try and live in the ‘now’. So whatever it is that I am doing in a moment, I just try and do it with everything I have got. And that, I guess, translates into what is perceived as ‘high energy’, but it is just enthusiasm for everything that I am doing.”

Ranveer added, “It is my enthusiasm for life. I also think we live in a kind of cynical world, if I am saying so, if someone is too enthusiastic and excited, or if someone expresses too much joy and happiness, people tend to judge that. That happens with me, and that’s also okay. It is just a little thing that I have, that I want to live life to the fullest.”

Rap and hip hop is very close to the actor’s heart. About its global popularity, he said, “Hip hop is by far the most subscribed (genre) by the youth culture in the world today. It is the most streamed genre of music and yes, Gully Boy, a mainstream film that has done so well has given a shot in the arm to Hindustani Hip Hop, there is no doubt about that. But, we would like to take that forward and build and develop it further.”

The Gully Boy actor was then asked if he would also involve other Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan, Parineeti Chopra who are famous for singing too. To this he said, “We have Farhan also. But these are all very talented singers and performers. My wife (Deepika Padukone) is also a very beautiful singer, but she only sings for me. I am also in the list, I have sung four songs for Gully Boy, and ‘Apna Time Aayega’ is still number one. So, of course, why not?! We have named our record label IncInk, we are all about inclusiveness. So it is not limited to who can come forward and collaborate with us. It doesn’t matter, it is across your gender, or your age, or your social standing. All these things are not the consideration points if you are an authentic artiste and if you want to express something then we would want to collaborate with you. It is just about honesty in music, that’s all.”

The actor then went ahead and spoke about how he will be involved in this venture. He said, “About his involvement with IncInk the actor said, “For now, I am endorsing these sparkling talents (Slow Cheeta, Spitfire and Kaam Bhaari). I feel they are really talented and they need to be heard. I want people to hear their music, I want people to hear this music. So, for the moment I am doing this, and I am also working on my cricket film (Kabir Khan directorial 83). But also, there is a lot I want to do and say, I have a lot of stuff pent up and I want to express, I want to let it all out. A lot of stuff is happening and I am very thankful and blessed, but it is not that I have not been wronged along the way, it is not that I have not had some experiences that have created angst in me, and I would let it out, and my way of expressing would be through music. So, at the right time, I will express myself on a beat and it would be very very hard.”