Ranveer Singh recalls when he hugged Deepika Padukone for the first time in front of the camera: ‘She was furious’

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone first started dating each other almost ten years ago and at a recent event in Mumbai, Ranveer recalled that in those early days, Deepika would often get annoyed with him.

The Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor recalled that one of the very first interviews he and Deepika did together was for their first collaboration Bajirao Mastani. Ranveer shared how it was the first time he had hugged Deepika in front of the camera. He laughingly recalled, “She was furious, she asked me ‘you’ll hug me like this in front of the camera?’”

Ranveer shared that Deepika is his “lover,” “best friend” and the “best thing” that has ever happened to him. The two started dating in 2012 and Ranveer talked about their decade long journey as a couple. “It’s been ten years with Deepika. 2022, it’ll be ten years. But that’s the wonderful part about our relationship that she continues to amaze me, she continues to surprise me. It has been four years (since the wedding) but it always just feels so fresh. She is at times sugar, at times spice but she is both of that and everything to me. And, I think she is my lover and best friend and pretty much the best thing to have happened to me.”

Ranveer was also asked about having kids with Deepika, to which he said, “When Deepika comes back from Cannes, you ask her.” Deepika is currently serving as one of the jury members at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival.

Jury member Deepika Padukone poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Elvis’ at the 75th international film festival (Source: AP) Jury member Deepika Padukone poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Elvis’ at the 75th international film festival (Source: AP)

Simmba director Rohit Shetty, who was also present at the event, was asked if he plans on making another film with Deepika, as he has already collaborated with Ranveer on various projects. He said, “I have worked with her on Chennai Express, so many years before I worked with Ranveer.” He added, “Deepika is quite special and obviously we’ll work together in the future. But when I work with her, it should be hero level work.”

Ranveer was visibly excited at this and said that Deepika has been portraying powerful roles on screen in the recent past but Chennai Express’ Meenamma remains one of his favourites. He looked at Rohit and said, “If you want to see her as my senior, say it right away.”

Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty have worked together in Simmba. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty have worked together in Simmba. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ranveer added, “Deepika has been portraying such powerful roles recently that she is shining. I have been telling her that all her films are on one side, her facial expressions as Meenamma are something else. In an actor’s range, you can do everything, but when you entertain the mass audience, act in that pitch, both of them (Deepika and Rohit) together have created a cult character. Meenamma is such a memorable character. I think for me, and I’ve always said it publicly as well that one of her best performances is Meenamma in Chennai Express.”

Ranveer and Rohit were present to promote a food brand and Ranveer spoke a bit about how Deepika is extremely fond of the homemade pickles that her mother makes. He said, “Our diet is constant, Deepika is very particular about everything, her food included, so there is lemon and chillies pickle, one that her mother makes. It comes from Bangalore so that’s there on our dining table and a Schezwan chutney, that’s also always there at the dining table.”