Ranveer Singh reacts to FWICE ban over Don 3 exit: ‘Narratives surfaced over time’

Hours after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh for his sudden exit from director Farhan Akhtar‘s highly anticipated crime thriller Don 3, the Dhurandhar star has finally broken his silence and issued a statement. However, not only did he refrain from responding directly to the ongoing controversy or the allegations against him, but Ranveer also did not react to FWICE’s action against him, keeping his statement rather generic.

He stated that he wished to maintain silence, as such issues needed to be addressed with “dignity, maturity, and mutual respect.” Maintaining that the actor holds the “highest regard” for all members of the film industry, including those associated with the Don franchise, Ranveer Singh’s official spokesperson said on his behalf, “Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect.”

“While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead,” the statement read.

Asserting that he harbours “deep respect and goodwill” for all those associated with the project, Ranveer Singh expressed hope that the franchise continues to enjoy the success it has always achieved. “Choosing restraint and grace in moments like these has always been a conscious decision on his part, and he will continue to maintain the same stance,” the spokesperson concluded.

Also Read – Ranveer Singh banned by film body over Don 3 exit, Farhan Akhtar seeks Rs 45 cr in damages

Earlier on Monday, May 25, FWICE took a drastic measure and issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer after he repeatedly failed to respond to their invitation to appear in person and discuss the issue. “On April 11, Farhan filed a complaint that three weeks before the unit was to leave for the shoot, Ranveer left the movie,” Ashoke Pandit, Chief Advisor to FWICE, told the media in Mumbai.

Subsequently, the federation held talks with the Don 3 team, including the director. “They narrated the full incident for two hours. They also presented all the expenses incurred on pre-production, which are accounted for and audited. These include hotel, location, and overseas travel bookings for over 200 workers. Everything is on paper. Nothing is hearsay,” Pandit added. Excel Entertainment, which is bankrolling the project, has demanded Rs 45 crore from Ranveer as damages for pre-production expenses it incurred.

Story continues below this ad

Although the FWICE then invited Ranveer Singh to appear before them and present his side of the story, he didn’t respond to the federation despite three reminders every 10 days. “When a federation is inviting you to talk, you say it’s not our domain. We know our jurisdiction. It’s a trade union. We don’t appreciate him saying that. We’ve taken a stand in the interest of the producers and the industry,” Ashoke Pandit said.

“We’ve decided to send a message to the industry that a superstar is not bigger than the law. We’re issuing a non-cooperation directive until he decides to meet us personally,” BN Tiwari, FWICE president, added.

For the unversed, Ranveer exited Don 3 in December 2025, two years after he signed on to headline the project.