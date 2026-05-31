Ranveer Singh reacts to Arsenal’s Champions League defeat: ‘Fought like lions’

Following the Champions League final, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh congratulated the ‘Arsenal family’ on what he described as a ‘historic season.’

Written by: Kriti Sonali
3 min readBengaluruMay 31, 2026 09:27 AM IST
ranveer singhRanveer Singh attended the UEFA Champions League final in Budapest.
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Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding his exit from Don 3 and the non-cooperation directive issued against him by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh took a break to travel to Budapest, Hungary, where he watched the UEFA Champions League final at the iconic Puskas Arena.

During the final, Paris Saint-Germain defeated Arsenal in a penalty shootout to lift the Champions League trophy for the second consecutive year. A longtime supporter of Arsenal, Ranveer shared a heartfelt note after the team lost the match.

Also read | Ranveer Singh poses with Declan Rice in Budapest, fan calls him ‘real Dhurandhar’

Ranveer Singh’s note for Arsenal

After the Champions League final, Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Proud of the boys. Fought like lions! Couldn’t get any closer in a game of such fine margins. Congratulations to my Arsenal family on a historic season. And…the best is yet to come!😇❤️🙏🏽🧿.”

ranveer singh (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

Ranveer also offered fans a glimpse into his time in Budapest, sharing a series of photos on his Instagram Stories.

Earlier during the trip, the Dhurandhar actor met England and Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice and shared moments from their interaction on social media. The posts quickly sparked excitement among football fans.

ranveer singh (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram) ranveer singh (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram) ranveer singh (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram) ranveer singh (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

Ranveer Singh’s love for Arsenal

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Ranveer Singh has long been a passionate supporter of Arsenal. The actor has spoken about his deep emotional connection with the club, once describing Arsenal not as the family he was born into, but as the “family he chose.”

Ranveer Singh and Don 3 controversy

Ranveer Singh’s trip to Budapest comes amid controversy over his exit from Don 3, just days before the film was scheduled to go on the floor. Following his departure from the project, producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment approached the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). After efforts to resolve the matter reportedly failed, the federation recently issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor.

Speaking at a press conference, FWICE chief advisor Ashoke Pandit stressed that the issue remains unresolved and warned that such incidents could set an unhealthy precedent for the film industry. He also stated that there is still scope for discussions regarding the reported Rs 45 crore compensation that Farhan is said to be seeking as damages following Ranveer’s exit from the film.

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