Ranveer Singh reacts to Arsenal’s Champions League defeat: ‘Fought like lions’

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding his exit from Don 3 and the non-cooperation directive issued against him by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh took a break to travel to Budapest, Hungary, where he watched the UEFA Champions League final at the iconic Puskas Arena.

During the final, Paris Saint-Germain defeated Arsenal in a penalty shootout to lift the Champions League trophy for the second consecutive year. A longtime supporter of Arsenal, Ranveer shared a heartfelt note after the team lost the match.

Ranveer Singh’s note for Arsenal

After the Champions League final, Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Proud of the boys. Fought like lions! Couldn’t get any closer in a game of such fine margins. Congratulations to my Arsenal family on a historic season. And…the best is yet to come!😇❤️🙏🏽🧿.”