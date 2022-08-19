Ranveer Singh raps, Gully Boy style, at an event in Mumbai, watch video here

Actor Ranveer Singh‘s love for rapping and music knows no bound. The actor was recently spotted in Mumbai rapping in Gully Boy style. Singer and music composer Arjun Kanungo shared a video of Ranveer rapping, reportedly at the launch of a restaurant in Mumbai.
Sharing the video of Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kanungo wrote, “The real slim shady @ranveersingh,” along with an emoji with sunglasses and a heart icon. Ranveer, here, is seen lip syncing to Eminem’s popular number ‘The Real Slim Shady’, and other guests at the restaurant cheering for him. He has donned a sharp black suit paired with his signature diamond ear-studs and sunglasses, and his hair is tied in a slick pony tail.
Looking at the actor getting back to rapping, many fans are hoping for a sequel to his 2019 superhit Gully Boy, directed by Zoya Akhtar, which also starred Alia Bhatt, Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Amruta Subhash among others.
The actor, who stepped into the shoes of Indian cricketer Kapil Dev for Kabir Khan’s ’83, won the best actor award at the ongoing Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022 (IIFM).
Ranveer Singh recently made news with his nude photoshoot for an international magazine. While his photos received love from his fans, a few police complaints were also filed against the actor for the same, and has been summoned to appear before the Mumbai Police on August 22.
On the work front, Ranveer was seen last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordar. He has also wrapped up Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. He also has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus in the pipeline.
