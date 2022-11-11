scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 11, 2022

Ranveer Singh does ‘tauba tauba’ as he raps explicit lyrics at event, stops himself just in time. Watch

Ranveer Singh lit up the stage at the GQ Men of the Year Awards, where he was accompanied by wife, actor Deepika Padukone.

ranveer singhRanveer Singh sets the stage on fire at the GQ Men of the Year awards.

Ranveer Singh was up to his usual antics at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2022, where he won the Actor of the Year honour. He was accompanied by his wife, Deepika Padukone, who won the Global Fashion Personality award.

Deepika and Ranveer arrived at the event hand-in-hand, and were photographed having a great time together. But the spotlight, as always, was on Ranveer. One video caught him showboating for the paparazzi as Deepika looked on with a smile. She eventually walked over to him and they posed together. Another video showed Ranveer lighting up the stage with some slick dance moves and tight bars.

The video began with Ranveer dancing to the song “Amplifier” by Imran Khan. As he rapped along to the song “Hypnotize” by the Notorious BIG on stage, Ranveer realised that he can’t say most of the explicit lyrics, and mimed doing a ‘tauba tauba’ gesture. “I can’t even say half these lyrics,” he exclaimed. Fans were in two minds about Ranveer’s look at the event. One person commented, “He has become a caricature of himself.” Others left fire emojis.

Ranveer has been picking up awards for his performance in the sports drama 83. He was last seen in the comedy drama Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which underperformed at the box office and drew negative reviews. He will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s comedy film Cirkus.

Ranveer’s fascination for rap music became public around the time he played a rap artist in director Zoya Akhtar’s film Gully Boy. He subsequently also launched his own hip-hop label, Inc Ink.

First published on: 11-11-2022 at 11:52:41 am
