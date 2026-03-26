‘Hit me hard’: How Ranveer Singh pushed Dhurandhar 2 actor Aditya Uppal aka Omar during brutal 3:30 am torture scene

Actor Aditya Uppal, who plays Omar Haider in Dhurandhar, is basking in the recognition he has received for his role in the film. After nearly eight years of auditions and struggle, he finally landed a role many aspiring actors dream of. Aditya plays a Lyari Task Force officer in the franchise, while his presence in the first film was limited, he takes on a far more pivotal role in Dhurandhar 2, with his character driving a key turn in the narrative. The actor recently opened up about filming the torture sequence featuring Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza Ali Mazari.

Spoilers Ahead

One of the standout moments involving his character is the brutal interrogation scene, where Omar tortures Hamza. Talking about the scene on Faridoon Shahryar’s podcast, Aditya said, “I was not aware of the sequence actually. When the script came, it mentioned that I go into the lockup and interrogate him. Sometimes scenes can be deceptive—you read the lines and imagine doing them a certain way, but when you reach the set, with the ambience and everything, you realise there are a lot of technicalities involved. This scene involved many technical aspects, and I had to be mindful of several things. The first thing was that I was extremely careful not to hurt Ranveer.”

Photo: Instagram/Aditya Uppal Photo: Instagram/Aditya Uppal

Aditya revealed that he actually struck Ranveer Singh during the scene, adding that he worked closely with the action team to execute it safely and convincingly.

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“There was no other action scene for me except this one, so with Aejaz bhai, who was the action director, I had to work on how it would play out—how much I could hit him and which areas were safe so that he wouldn’t actually get hurt. But my first two or three shots were cut because when you’re new to action, you tend to be extra careful. So Aditya sir told me, ‘You have to go all out, you have to really hit.’ Ranveer bhai also said, ‘Aditya, hit me hard, just go for it.’ I told him I might not be able to do it in one shot.”

Uppal further revealed that the scene required intense preparation.

“It’s a stick with metal attached to it, so it required a lot of preparation. Aejaz bhai told me that if I didn’t actually hit Ranveer, the shot wouldn’t have the impact it needed. In the scene, he is tied up, and my intent was that this is a man I’ve been searching for so long, and now that he’s in my hands, I don’t want to let him go. Because of him, I lost my mentor. So I wanted to be as brutal as possible.”

Aditya thanks Ranveer Singh

Aditya thanked Ranveer Singh for guiding him through the scene.

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“Big thanks to Ranveer Singh for supporting me. He even stopped me during the scene and guided me—where to hold him, how to grab his beard, how much pressure to apply. He told me that he trains every day in the gym for 15–20 minutes specifically for this action, so he was already prepared for it. He knew I would hit him and told me to go all out. We shot that around 3:30 in the morning.”

Aditya Uppal on Sanjay Dutt funeral scene

Aditya also spoke about filming Sanjay Dutt’s funeral sequence, revealing how little context he had at the time. He shared that he wasn’t aware of where the story was headed and was only told it was a deeply emotional moment, which he performed accordingly. However, when he later watched the scene in theatres, he was surprised to find himself laughing along with the audience.

Photo: Instagram/Aditya Uppal Photo: Instagram/Aditya Uppal

“It was my first day in Amritsar, when I had to do Sanjay Dutt’s funeral scene, where I salute standing in front of his body. I had to come and place a rose, and that was my first scene where I met the director, Aditya Dhar. I shot for Dhurandhar 2 first and had no idea where the script was going. I shot the part when I had no reference for where I was coming from. So before doing this entire sequence, I was extremely nervous, and I was told it was a serious scene. And you see that salute—it comes at the ‘Tamma Tamma’ beat. I was so serious, I had tears in my eyes in the scene, but in the theatre I was laughing in the audience with everyone, because I kept thinking that people were laughing at it. As an actor, my intent while performing that scene was completely different—that people would connect with the feeling that I had lost my boss, since I had no context—but it turned out to be something else entirely.”

Uppal further revealed that the film’s content was kept tightly under wraps during production. He shared that he was only given information about his scenes and what was required from him, without being aware of the larger storyline or context of the film.

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This article contains descriptions of simulated physical violence and intense action sequences performed for a film production. These scenes were executed under professional supervision with strict safety protocols; readers are advised that such depictions are for cinematic purposes and should not be emulated.