Ranveer Singh calls Deepika Padukone ‘my queen’ amid separation rumours

Actor Ranveer Singh has shut down separation rumours that have plagued him and wife Deepika Padukone. The actor expressed his pride after Deepika was announced as the new ambassador for the international jewellery brand, Cartier. The brand took to social media and shared a photo of Deepika, and Ranveer tweeted in response, “My Queen! Doing us proud 🙏🏽 ❤️.”

While there has been much speculation about trouble in paradise, the couple have not addressed the rumours and instead seemed to be giving their answers in their social media PDA. Earlier, Ranveer had stepped out in pink and posted photos on Instagram. Deepika had commented on the post, “Edible!” Ranveer had also called Deepika ‘Queen’ on the photo-blogging site, after seeing her appearance at the Business of Fashion event in Paris. Deepika had attended the event along with other several high-profile guests, including Kylie Jenner, Jaden Smith and Jared Leto.

The Maison is pleased to welcome the Indian actress, producer and philanthropist @deepikapadukone to the family as its newest ambassador. #Cartier pic.twitter.com/mwjr8qY2Vm — Cartier (@Cartier) October 3, 2022

The couple recently attended Mukesh Ambani’s Ganpati Visarjan and the Ganpati darshan at Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde’s residence. Deepika had also presented Ranveer with the Filmfare award for Best Actor for his performance in 83. She had starred in the film as Romi Bhatia, while Ranveer played the role of Kapil Dev.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani and Cirkus in the pipeline. Deepika Padukone has Pathaan and Fighter in her kitty.