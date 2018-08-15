Have you seen these photos of Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma?

Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 15, 2018
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 15, 2018 6:07:40 pm
priyanka chopra photo Priyanka Chopra celebrated Independence eve with designer Manish Malhotra and Karan Johar.

Amid Independence Day celebrations, many celebrities shared photos of how they welcomed the 72nd year of freedom. Check out what celebrities posted on their social media accounts today:

karan johar with sara ali khan Karan Johar welcomed Sara Ali Khan on Instagram. priyanka chopra karan johar with manish malhotra Manish Malhotra hosted a party on Independence Day eve. He shared photos on his Instagram. The party was attended by Priyanka Chopra. janhvi kapoor and ishaan khatter with manish malhotra He shared another photo with Janhvi Kapoor and Ishan Khatter. manisha malhotra party We also saw the presence of Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur at the party. Ranveer Singh independence day Ranveer Singh celebrated Independence Day with kids. He posted this photo on Instagram. punit malhotra on instagram Punit Malhotra shared a photo of his Student of The Year gang which includes Tara Sutaria, Ananya Pandey, Tiger Shroff, Aditya Seal and Karan Johar. vicky kaushal on sunny kaushal Vicky Kaushal shared a photo of his brother Sunny Kaushal, who is receiving praise for his turn in Gold. The actor wrote, “Probably the happiest day of my life when I saw my kid brother shine like pure Gold on that big screen last night… feel like such a proud parent. I love you meri Jaan. @sunsunnykhez as #HimmatSingh in #GOLD … Ammazzing film, in cinemas near you! “ katrina kaif instagram Sharing a selfie, Katrina Kaif wrote on Twitter, “Happy Independence Day #happyindependenceday #jaihind” varun dhawan and anushka sharma Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan are leaving no stone unturned to promote their film Sui Dhaaga. ayushmann khurrana photo Ayushmann Khurrana celebrated the special day with army men. navya nanda photo with amitabh bachchan Amitabh Bachchan is a proud grandfather. The actor shared another click of Navya Nanda from her recent photoshoot. mouni roy gold Ekta Kapoor wished Mouni Roy good luck for Gold, which marks the TV actor’s debut in Bollywood. Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma Neha Sharma posted a cute selfie with Aisha Sharma, wishing her luck for Satyameva Jayate.

