Ranveer Singh posts adorable photos with Deepika Padukone on second wedding anniversary

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are celebrating their second anniversary on Saturday. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are celebrating their second wedding anniversary on Saturday. To mark the occasion, Ranveer posted adorable photos of the couple on Instagram.

He captioned the photos, “Souls eternally intertwined. Happy second anniversary, मेरी गुड़िया @deepikapadukone”

Ranveer and Deepika got married in 2018 in a close-knit ceremony at Lake Como, Italy. The couple had Konkani and Sindhi rituals at the wedding which were attended by their close friends and family. The couple hosted a few wedding receptions in India upon their return.

On the work front, Ranveer is awaiting the release of 83, which was earlier scheduled to release in April 2020 but was postponed due to coronavirus. He will also be seen in YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Deepika will soon be seen alongside Prabhas in Nag Ashwin’s next. She also has Shakun Batra’s next in her kitty.

