Ranveer Singh looks dapper in his latest post, Arjun Kapoor calls him ‘hero nahi heera’

Ranveer Singh has shared a new set of photos of himself, which has left his fans gasping as the actor looks dazzling. Dressing in an embellished blazer paired with a plain white shirt and a sleek chain in the neck, Ranveer gave a very superstar vibe in the new post. However, it was not just his fans who were left impressed. His co-star and friend Arjun Kapoor also dropped a comment on the post.

Arjun, who has shared the screen space with Ranveer in Gunday, said the actor not only looks like a hero but also like a diamond. “Main na kehta tha Ladka Hero nahi hai Heera, Heera !!! (Literally)” he wrote with a laugh-out-loud emoticon. Apart from Arjun, Karan Johar, Warda Khan Nadiadwala and others also praised the actor. His fans also dropped adorable comments in praise of Ranveer. “Baba you’re beautiful,” a fan wrote, while another comment read, “Ranveer on fire.”

Read Arjun Kapoor’s comment on Ranveer Singh’s latest post. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram) Read Arjun Kapoor’s comment on Ranveer Singh’s latest post. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

The new post has come a day after the teaser of Ranveer starrer 83, which is directed by Kabir Khan. The teaser gives a glimpse of the iconic moment that cemented India’s position in world cricket.

83, which chronicles the journey of the Indian cricket team as they won their first World Cup in England, was scheduled for April 2020 release. However, the film was postponed due to Covid-19.

Now, the film, starring Ranveer in the role of Indian captain Kapil Dev, is set for a theatrical release on December 24.