Ranveer Singh poses with fans in Cannes, flies back to Mumbai after spending time with Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh recently paid a visit to Deepika Padukone, who is currently attending the ongoing 75th Cannes Film Festival. The actor, who seemed to have had a great time with Deepika, is now back to Mumbai. On Tuesday evening, he was seen exiting the Mumbai airport in all-orange outfit, which he paired with bucket hat and white shoes. Ranveer flied to Cannes right after Deepika posted a picture of herself in a red-gown. As soon as Deepika shared stunning photos of herself, a lovestruck Ranveer wrote, “Ok ! That’s it! I’m taking a flight.” In an interview with Film Companion, Deepika — who is serving in the Cannes jury this year — revealed that Ranveer flew in to meet her and is having a great time at Cannes.

Deepika also revealed that the couple usually plans two holidays a year – one in June-July and one by the end of the year. And from now on, they would love to visit Cannes to celebrate movies as the two consider themselves absolute movie-buffs.

Earlier this week, Ranveer and Deepika were seen having a good time with Rebecca Hall. Now, a new set of photos have surfaced on the social media platforms in which Ranveer is seen posing with some of his fans. In another photo, Ranveer and Deepika are seen laughing out loud.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JayeshBhai Jordaar (@ranveersingh.dreamer)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JayeshBhai Jordaar (@ranveersingh.dreamer)

One of Ranveer’s Cannes looks grabbed his fans attention. The actor was seen roaming around in a white vest, which he paired with shorts. One of the fans, commenting on the look, wrote, “Only he can do that while wife is busy looking like a queen.”

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is busy with her jury duties at Cannes 2022. The actor, along with others, will be selecting the winners of the Palme d’Or by the end of the festival. On Tuesday, Deepika treated fans to new red carpet looks. The actor attended The Innocent’s premiere. She also attended the festival’s 75th anniversary celebration dinner.

In a conversation Film Companion, Deepika described her Cannes experience as “film school combined with magic.” She was asked how can Indian filmmakers aim to get their film screened at the festival or if it is worth to have that goal. In response, Deepika said, “Had you asked me this question before this experience, I would have said maybe it is the kind of content that we are creating. I am convinced that it has something to do with the selection process. I have seen movies and I am thinking but why this film couldn’t be here? I am not talking about winning as that is secondary. But I am beginning to get convinced that it has a lot to do with selection process as a lot of our movies deserve to be here,” she said.

Deepika Padukone poses for photographers upon arrival at the 75th anniversary celebration of the Cannes film festival and the premiere of the film The Innocent at the 75th international film festival. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Deepika Padukone poses for photographers upon arrival at the 75th anniversary celebration of the Cannes film festival and the premiere of the film The Innocent at the 75th international film festival. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Deepika Padukone at the 75th anniversary celebration dinner of the Cannes international film festival. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Deepika Padukone at the 75th anniversary celebration dinner of the Cannes international film festival. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

She added, “I want our writers, filmmakers and actors to know that we are absolutely everything correct.”

This year, Delhi-based filmmaker Shaunak Sen’s documentary All That Breathes screened at the festival, which will conclude on May 28.