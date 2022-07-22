scorecardresearch
Friday, July 22, 2022

Ranveer Singh poses nude for magazine, fans say 'love how he's so confident in his sexuality'

Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot left his fans in complete shock. The actor, in an interview to the magazine, said he can be 'naked in front of a thousand people'.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 22, 2022 9:33:48 am
ranveer singhRanveer Singh posed for a photoshoot in Paper magazine. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

Ranveer Singh’s fans are in for a surprise as the actor has presented them with a photoshoot that they did not foresee. In a shoot for Paper magazine, Ranveer posed naked and fans were left in complete shock. The photoshoot is a homage to Burt Reynolds’ iconic 1972 shoot for Cosmopolitan magazine.

Fans were impressed by the aesthetic of the photos and praised Ranveer for his confidence. One of the fans wrote, “I love how he’s so confident in his sexuality.” Another fan commented, “The sexiest star of Bollywood right now.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kshitij Kankaria (@kshitijkankaria)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kshitij Kankaria (@kshitijkankaria)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paper Magazine (@papermagazine)

In his interview with the magazine, where he was dubbed as ‘the last Bollywood superstar’, Ranveer Singh spoke about the effect the last two years have had on him. “Everything’s gone to shit. I understand that this journey of life is an agonizing f**king journey. It’s agonizing to just exist. I am hyper-sensitive to everything around me, it’s just the way I am, it’s how I’m wired. I feel a lot more. If I’m angry, I get really f**king angry, if I’m sad I get really f**king sad, if I’m happy I get really f**king happy. It is very difficult, and I get overwhelmed on a daily basis,” he said.

The actor who appears to be the most energetic actor around shared that he has a “very dystopic view, a very cynical understanding of the world”. He added, “I really believe in the Ghor Kaliyuga, the worst part of the Kaliyuga.”

Also Read |Samantha Ruth Prabhu says situation with Naga Chaitanya not amicable: ‘If you put us in a room, you have to hide sharp objects’

The actor also spoke about his photoshoot and said, “It’s so easy for me to be physically naked, but in some of my performances I’ve been d**n f**king naked. You can see my f**king soul. How naked is that? That’s being actually naked. I can be naked in front of a thousand people, I don’t give a sh*t. It’s just that they get uncomfortable.”

Ranveer Singh’s last film Jayeshbhai Jordaar failed to impress the audience and critics. His upcoming films include Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki prem Kahani.

