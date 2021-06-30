Ranveer Singh channels Jared Leto in gender fluid look, leaves Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor impressed

Ranveer Singh is smashing traditional gender stereotypes one look at a time. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

Ranveer Singh is known for pushing the boundaries of fashion and his experiments with his look usually leave his fans in awe. A recent photo shoot of the Bajirao Mastani actor has stunned his fans again as the actor posed with long locks in a gender-fluid look. He has previously posed in gender-fluid looks on many occasions.

Ranveer shared three photos on his Instagram handle with the caption, “Alessandro, my beloved ♥️🔥”

Not just Ranveer’s fans, his friends and colleagues from the film industry were also left in awe as they saw his pictures.

Arjun Kapoor made the comparison that instantly came to everyone’s mind as he wrote, “Veer Leto 🔥” comparing this look to that of Jared Leto from 2019’s Met Gala. Tiger Shroff commented, “Wibe.” Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar shared in the comments section, “I ❤️ U.”

Alia Bhatt was left awestruck as she wrote, “Oh! Oh! Oh!!!” YRF casting director Shanoo Sharma commented, “Our ancestors would be proud!” and composer Himesh Reshammiya wrote, “Historic.”

On the work front, Ranveer is looking forward to the release of 83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus. He will also be seen in a cameo appearance in Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi.