Ranveer Singh plays basketball with Hasan Minhaj, chats with Ben Affleck at NBA All-Star game. See photos

On Saturday, Ranveer Singh joined the NBA All-Star Celebrity team in Utah and emerged victorious. The Bollywood actor was part of former Miami Heat player Dwayne Wade’s team. Ranveer, who is the brand ambassador for the NBA in India, also had Hasan Minhaj as his teammate. They defeated Team Ryan with a final score of 81 to 78. The Gully Boy actor also met Ben Affleck on the court and was seen indulging in a deep conversation.

The NBA India Instagram page shared a photo of Ranveer and Ben Affleck caught in an intense chat. While Ranveer was dressed in a white jersey, Ben wore a white sweater with brown pants and sneakers. The picture was shared with the caption, “Gully Boy x Gone Girl A special buzz was in the 𝐴𝑖𝑟 at the #CelebGame! #NBAAllStar #RanveerXNBAAllStar @ranveersingh @airmovie.”

Ranveer Singh also took to his Instagram stories to share glimpses of his time at the NBA All-Star game. Apart from Affleck, he also shared a photo of dribbling the ball with comedian Hasan Minhaj. As per reports, Ranveer and Hasan’s teammates included actors Simu Liu and Janelle Monae and tennis player Frances Tiafoe. The Bollywood actor also shared a photo of him interacting with his fans, who seemed jubilant to see him.

A fan posted a video of Ranveer Singh giving a thunderous introduction. As he walked into the court, he was greeted by a number of cheerleaders and mascots. The actor excitedly waved at the crowd as he attempted a few antics.

Ranveer Singh was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, where he essayed a double role. The film, also starring Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma failed to connect with the audience and critics and tanked at the box office. The Rohit Shetty directorial recently dropped on Netflix.

The actor will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi and will release on July 28.