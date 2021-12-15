Ranveer Singh kisses Deepika Padukone as couple enters airport, fans marvel over his OOTD

Early on Wednesday morning Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted at the international airport in Mumbai. The stylish couple entered the airport hand-in-hand and Ranveer was his chivalrous self as he opened the car door for Deepika and then held her hand as they posed for the paparazzi stationed there.

Just as we thought the couple was done posing for the cameras, Ranveer quickly planted a kiss on his beautiful wife’s cheeks, leaving Deepika blushing. Both of them had their masks on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

While the duo definitely did set some couple goals this morning, they also had their fashion game on point. Deepika was seen donning a monochrome coordinated set of skirt and top paired with knee high black leather boots and a matching bag.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were seen hand-in-hand at Mumbai international airport on Wednesday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were seen hand-in-hand at Mumbai international airport on Wednesday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ranveer was yet again at his flamboyant best as he wore red bootcut pants with an animal print shirt and a matching pair of sunglasses with red rims. He also carried a cross-body sling bag and black leather shoes.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer SIngh posed for the paparazzi stationed at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Recently Deepika had opened up about her marriage with Ranveer where she said that she’s “always trying to put a leash” on Ranveer Singh, but won’t curb his flamboyance. In an interview with Film Companion, Deepika said that she doesn’t want to rein in Ranveer’s inherent flamboyance. “I’m always trying to put a leash on him,” she laughed, and added, “That gives him a lot of joy and I don’t think I can, or should change that inherent part of him.”

Earlier, talking about their relationship, Ranveer had said, “I’ve grown up seeing a marriage where the attitude is to make it work regardless of anything. A marriage is a commitment, out is not an option. So whatever you have to work through, you do. The most sensible and convenient thing was for me to move into her set-up. She is comfortable there and I don’t want to displace her. I always try to make her my priority.”

On the work front, the couple will be seen sharing screen space in Kabir Khan’s 83, a sports drama on the Cricket World Cup-winning Indian team of 1983, releasing on December 24. Deepika recently wrapped up shooting the first schedule of Project K with Prabhas and Ranveer is awaiting the release of his other films like Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus.