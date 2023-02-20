Ranveer Singh ‘overwhelmed’ after fanboy moment with LeBron James: ‘It happened suddenly and by chance’

Actor Ranveer Singh on Monday took to Instagram and documented his “chance” meeting with American professional basketball player LeBron James.

Singh, who is the brand ambassador for the NBA in India, wrote that he has been a fan of James for two decades and has seen the glory he has brought to basketball.

The actor posted a reel, with the music of “Malhari” from Bajirao Mastani, featuring photos and footage of him hugging the popular basketball player.

Ranveer Singh captioned the video, “It was overwhelming to meet LeBron 🥹 It happened suddenly and by chance. To exchange energy with, to be in the presence of, and experience the aura of such an icon of sports was indeed a very, very special moment for me 🙏🏽 I have been @kingjames’s fan for 20 years! ❤️Witnessed his entire career and the glory he has brought to game of basketball 💫 I am ever grateful to the NBA for making this happen for me – Love my NBA family! Love Live King James 🐐 @nba @nbaindia @nbastyle_in.”

The official Instagram page of NBA India also shared a video of the duo meeting and wrote, “@ranveersingh, meet #ScoringKing! 👑🤝👑 The moment he had been waiting all weekend for!”

Ranveer Singh recently joined the NBA All-Star Celebrity team in Utah. He was part of former Miami Heat player Dwayne Wade’s team, which also had Hasan Minhaj.

On the film front, Singh was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, which was a box office washout. He will be next seen in Karan Johar directed romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Alia Bhatt.