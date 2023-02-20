scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Advertisement

Ranveer Singh ‘overwhelmed’ after fanboy moment with LeBron James: ‘It happened suddenly and by chance’

Ranveer Singh said that he has been a fan of LeBron James for two decades and has seen the glory he has brought to basketball.

Ranveer SinghRanveer Singh with LeBron James. (Photo: Ranveer/Instagram)

Actor Ranveer Singh on Monday took to Instagram and documented his “chance” meeting with American professional basketball player LeBron James.

Singh, who is the brand ambassador for the NBA in India, wrote that he has been a fan of James for two decades and has seen the glory he has brought to basketball.

The actor posted a reel, with the music of “Malhari” from Bajirao Mastani, featuring photos and footage of him hugging the popular basketball player.

Ranveer Singh captioned the video, “It was overwhelming to meet LeBron 🥹 It happened suddenly and by chance. To exchange energy with, to be in the presence of, and experience the aura of such an icon of sports was indeed a very, very special moment for me 🙏🏽 I have been @kingjames’s fan for 20 years! ❤️Witnessed his entire career and the glory he has brought to game of basketball 💫 I am ever grateful to the NBA for making this happen for me – Love my NBA family! Love Live King James 🐐 @nba @nbaindia @nbastyle_in.”

Also Read |Ranveer Singh plays basketball with Hasan Minhaj, chats with Ben Affleck at NBA All-Star game. See photos
View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

The official Instagram page of NBA India also shared a video of the duo meeting and wrote, “@ranveersingh, meet #ScoringKing! 👑🤝👑 The moment he had been waiting all weekend for!”

Ranveer Singh recently joined the NBA All-Star Celebrity team in Utah. He was part of former Miami Heat player Dwayne Wade’s team, which also had Hasan Minhaj.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 20, 2023: Know about Encroachment, 1857 Revolt and Ele...
UPSC Key- February 20, 2023: Know about Encroachment, 1857 Revolt and Ele...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs: February 13 to 19
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs: February 13 to 19
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...

On the film front, Singh was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, which was a box office washout. He will be next seen in Karan Johar directed romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Alia Bhatt.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-02-2023 at 20:55 IST
Next Story

BharatPe Group hires former SBI Card executive Aparna Kuppuswamy as Chief Risk Officer

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya and Agastya got 'painted in love' at the mehendi and haldi ceremony
When Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya and Agastya got ‘painted in love’ at the mehendi and haldi ceremony
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close