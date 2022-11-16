Ranveer Singh opens up about casting couch experience, says a producer once unleashed his dog on him for fun

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh started his journey in the Hindi film industry with Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010. Before playing the lead in the movie, Ranveer did other odd-jobs in the industry. And during his struggling days, like many others, he too had some ugly experiences.

Speaking to Deadline at the sidelines of the Marrakech International Film Festival, Ranveer recalled how a now-late producer once invited him to his residence for a meeting, and unleashed his dog on him just for fun. Another time, he was called to a rather shady place by a person, under the pretence of offering him a role in a film.

Ranveer shared, “This guy calls me to this seedy place and is like, ‘Are you a hard worker, or a smart worker?’. I didn’t consider myself to be smart, so I said, ‘I think I’m a hard worker.’ He was like, ‘Darling, be smart, be sexy’.”

All these unpleasant experiences made the actor feel grateful for the opportunities he gets today. Ranveer added, “I had all those kinds of experiences during those three-and-a-half years, and I think it was that period that makes me value the opportunities I have now.”

Ranveer is among the most sought-after Bollywood stars of today. He was recently honoured with the prestigious Etoile d’Or award at the Marrakech International Film Festival. On the opening night of the festival, Ranveer danced to the Bajirao Mastani song “Malhari.”

Meanwhile, the actor is looking forward to the release of two films, Cirkus and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. While Cirkus is a comedy helmed by Rohit Shetty, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, also starring Ali Bhatt, is directed by Karan Johar.