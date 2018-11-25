Ranveer Singh on wife Deepika Padukone: I married the most beautiful woman in the world

Ranveer Singh has always won hearts with his honesty and friendly demeanour, and he yet again turned on his charm at a party in Mumbai. The newlyweds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently marked their presence at a party organised for them by Ranveer’s sister Ritika Bhavnani, which was attended by the couple’s close friends and family members.

At the bash, Ranveer introduced himself and his better half Deepika in an adorable fashion. He took to the stage and said, “Ladies and gentlemen, I married the most beautiful woman in the world. Guys, we are really happy to have you all together here, tonight. It is going to be an epic night. There are so many of you, all our lovers and friends. We are here to celebrate what is going to be an epic future… you and me.”

While Ranveer flaunted his Manish Arora attire, he revealed that Deepika’s attire was something which the actor wanted her to wear for the evening. The Bajirao Mastani actors later took charge of the dance floor, swaying to hit tracks of Bollywood.

In a couple of videos shared on various fan pages, we see Ranveer and Deepika grooving together for the first time after getting married. The duo was also seen tapping their feet to “Gallan Goodiyaan” song from Dil Dhadakne Do.

Ranveer and Deepika will host two more receptions on November 28 and December 1, respectively. The two got married in beautiful locales of Lake Como on November 14 and 15.