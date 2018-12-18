Always dreamt of winning award with Deepika besides me as my wife: Ranveer

Ranveer Singh, by his own admission, is living the dream. The actor is married to the woman he was in love with for six years, and he is enjoying an all-time career high. The actor says there was no other way he imagined his life to be.

“I always had this dream that one day Deepika would be sitting next to me and I would be married to her. They would call my name for best actor. I would turn to her, kiss her, go up on stage and receive my award. And it happened. It was pretty magical,” the actor said in a group interaction.

Ranveer Singh won the Best Actor award at the recently held Star Screen Awards. A video clip from the ceremony showed his wife Deepika Padukone teary-eyed as Ranveer received the award.

The actor said it was natural for Deepika to get emotional after the testing experience of Padmaavat.

“She has been a support through it all, especially during Padmaavat. That was a very difficult character, one where I was really struggling. It was difficult for us individually and together. That year was particularly testing. So, for her to witness that and then this (him winning the award) was a pretty emotional experience,” Ranveer Singh said.

The actor is now gearing up for the release of Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, which arrives in theaters on December 28.