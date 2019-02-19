Ranveer Singh on playing Kapil Dev in ’83: I am hoping to become his shadow

After back-to-back box office success of Simmba and Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh is now all set to bring alive the epic 1983 Cricket World Cup win of India against West Indies on screen. The actor, who will be portraying Kapil Dev in the Kabir Khan directorial ’83, is extremely excited about the project.

Advertising

Ranveer, who thinks he is privileged to be a part of a film that narrates the extraordinary cricketing tale, elaborated how it is a story that needs to be told to the present generation.

“The film’s story is one of the most glorious chapters in our nation’s sporting history. Kabir (Khan) director and I were discussing that we don’t have to do much there. You just tell the story, and it has got everything — a spectacular, unreal tale. There’s an entire generation who doesn’t know about it — how they did it and the fashion in which they achieved the victory,” the 33-year-old told DNA.

Further, Ranveer shared that he wishes to become Kapil Dev’s shadow.

“I’m hoping to become his shadow. I will follow him wherever he goes and try to pick as much as possible from him. I hope to get some tips on bowling and batting from the man himself. I have never done this before. This will be a first for me, a unique process of spending time with the person I play on screen,” Ranveer concluded.

Advertising

Apart from Ranveer, the film boasts of an ensemble star cast, including actors such as Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi and Tahir Raj Bhasin among others.