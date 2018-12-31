Ranveer Singh on Karan Johar’s Takht: It’s going to be special because film has a stellar cast

Ranveer Singh, who is basking in the success of his latest release Simmba, is looking forward to Karan Johar’s directorial Takht. The film is a period family drama, which is going to be one-of-its-kind for Karan Johar.

Takht has often been compared to Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham, which remains KJo’s first successful family drama. Ranveer believes the two might belong to different worlds but the crux of both the stories are similar.

“People don’t understand that K3G is a family film and it’s about internal dynamics of family and Takht is the same at its core. What period it’s set in? And what costumes they are wearing? The world is just a decoration. At the core, it’s a family drama about love, greed, ambition, betrayal, brotherhood, and dynamics between father, son, brothers, and sisters; all this compiles the essence of the story,” Ranveer said in an interview with The Deccan Chronicle.

“The story is on such delicious scale and there’s so much meat in it. It’s going to be special because he has a stellar cast…It’s crazy and this is damn exciting,” Ranveer further added.

On the work front, after striking gold at the box office with Simmba, Ranveer is gearing up to shoot for 83, a Kabir Khan film based on 1983 World Cup match from Kapil Dev’s perspective.

The actor will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy which was recently screened at the Berlin Film Festival.