Ranveer Singh on how he and Deepika Padukone ‘were able to connect so much’: We’ve both connected over the rejections, the humiliations…’

Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been going strong for almost a decade. In a recent interview, Ranveer spoke about what brought the two actors together and helped them connect.

Ranveer told Esquire Singapore, “She (Deepika) also came from the outside. That’s why we were able to connect so much; because our experiences have been so similar. She’s also had to work her way up in the entertainment business. She’s that classic story of packing a suitcase and coming to the big, bad city. We’ve both connected over the rejections, the humiliations, the struggle, the reliance on one’s supportive family, etc.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Ranveer Singh, who is now awaiting the release of his film Cirkus, also said that having supportive family members and friends really helped him in his career.

“You know, just that constant battle with your own self-belief, of which you have so many experiences in the time that you’re trying to make it. So, it is this support system of friends and family that I have, that’s a large part of the reason I’m still able to be grounded in spite of everything that’s happening,” he said.

Recently, a few reports of trouble in Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s marriage had surfaced online. However, Deepika indirectly refuted the rumours on Meghan Markle’s podcast Archetypes. When the rumours were at its peak, Deepika said, “My husband was at a music festival for a week and he has just come back home. So, he is gonna be happy to see my face.”

On the work front, Deepika will soon be seen in a cameo in Ranveer’s upcoming film Cirkus.