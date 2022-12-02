Ranveer Singh on being compared with Shah Rukh Khan: ‘I’ve grown up watching him, he’s my idol’

Actor Ranveer Singh and director Rohit Shetty’s latest collaboration, comedy of errors Cirkus, released its trailer on Friday at an event in Mumbai. The launch was attended by the entire cast dressed in the same hue of red.

When asked whether Ranveer was hoping to become the ‘king of Bollywood’ aka Shah Rukh Khan, who also started his career with the TV show Circus, the actor said, “He’s not become a king today, he’s been the king for so many years now. Aapne meri shobha badha di mera naam unke saath leke (you’ve given me great respect by attaching my name with SRK). Never thought I’d become an actor, but I could dream of it by seeing him on screen, I’ve grown up seeing him, he’s my idol. Shah Rukh Khan’s contribution to Hindi cinema is one of a kind. The way he has earned love and given love, and if I can do even a tiny bit like him, then my life will be fulfilled.”

Ranveer then went on to talk about how Cirkus came into being and how he’s excited for the audiences to watch it with their family. “Our Cirkus family has made this film to make you laugh and forget all your worries. It is a film that will take away all your woes and to make you happy and feel light,” said Ranveer.

The actor then spoke about collaborating with Rohit Shetty for the third time after giving superhits like Simbba and Sooryavanshi. “This is my third film with Rohit sir, and I hope these are just three of many. It is a big thing for me that he found me and thought of me in his film. I’ve been a fan of his films over the years and finally when I got a chance to work with him, it was a huge deal for me. I’m so grateful that our first film was such a huge hit. Our collaboration is very special to me and has become bigger than any other actor-director relationship for me. He is like my big brother and I feel like Rohit Shetty Pictures is my family,” he said.