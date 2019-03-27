Ranveer Singh on 83 prep: I am thoroughly enjoying this athletic lifestyle

Ranveer Singh is extremely excited about his next film 83, directed by Kabir Khan. The film, which revisits India’s historic 1983 World Cup win, will see Ranveer playing former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev. To get Kapil’s body language right and understand the emotions of the team during their match against the West Indies and so on, the actor is taking training under former cricketer Balwinder Singh Sandhu, who played an important role in India’s first World Cup win under Kapil’s captaincy.

Ranveer, while talking about the practice sessions under Balwinder, said in a statement, “Sandhu sir’s validation is of utmost importance to me. He is happy with my rate of progress. My regimen is a combination of skills, training and physical conditioning. I am thoroughly enjoying this athletic lifestyle.”

Giving details on Ranveer Singh’s schedule, a source informed that the actor practices “for about 2 hours every alternate day with Balwinder Singh Sandhu. Post that, they discuss the mindset of the 1983 team during the tournament and dissect Kapil Dev’s captaincy that Balwinder saw from close quarters.”

“Ranveer’s cricketing skills have improved leaps and bounds under Balwinder sir’s training. Balwinder sir is extremely happy with how much effort Ranveer has been putting in at the nets. These two have just been relentless because Ranveer wants to ace the part and Balwinder is ensuring he does that and wows everyone,” added the source.

In 1983 World Cup, Balwinder Singh Sandhu’s incredible delivery bowled Gordon Greenidge and gave the Indian cricket team under Kapil Dev a hope that they can beat the West Indies.

“It is an absolute honour to have him as the cricket coach for Ranveer. Having won the world cup while playing under Kapil’s captaincy and seen him from close quarters, he has valuable insights about the game as well as Kapil. He is a legend in his own right and him overseeing Ranveer’s practice is incredible. From mastering batting and bowling skills to understanding the emotions that the team experienced during the tour, Ranveer will learn so much from Balwinder sir. More than perfecting cricket, Ranveer will be mentally prepared to play Kapil because of the information Balwinder sir will share about the world cup and the entire team. Such true, inspiring stories will form the backbone of Ranveer’s prep for 83,” the source further informed.

Apart from Ranveer Singh, the Kabir Khan directorial also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Pankaj Tripathi as PR. Man Singh and Hardy Sandhu as Madan Lal among others.