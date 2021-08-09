Ranveer Singh on 25 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali: ‘Working with him feels like you’re at war with your limitations’

Ranveer Singh made his Bollywood debut in 2010 with Band Baaja Baaraat, but it was only three years later, with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s romantic drama Ram Leela, that he became a star. What cemented Ranveer’s position were follow ups like Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Padmaavat (2018), both helmed by Bhansali.

Ranveer not only earned himself back-to-back successes but also a formidable partnership with the acclaimed filmmaker. So, it was inevitable that on the occasion of 25 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the industry, the actor would have something to say about the director.

Ranveer Singh took to Instagram on Monday to share a two-part post about working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and how it has altered him as an actor and a person.

“Whenever you are directed by him you have a tremendous growth spurt as a performer. He challenges you, he pushes you to deliver a performance that’s visceral, spirited and comes from a place deep within you. He enriches and inspires you. He nurtures his actors and extracts their very best performances,” read an excerpt from the first part.

Ranveer further wrote that working with Bhansali often pits an actor against his or her limitations, pushing them out of the comfort zone.

“He has an ability to raise the stakes of the conflict in shooting a film scene, such that achieving that gold standard, that degree of excellence often feels like moving target, and he makes you feel like hitting that target is a matter of life and death.

“Sometimes it feels as if you are at war with your self- at war with the limitations and boundaries you’ve become comfortable within. He pushes you forth in a way that propels you and ensures that you win this hard-fought battle with your own constructs,” the actor wrote.

In the second part, alongside a picture of himself and Sanjay Leela Bhansali from Ram Leela shoot, Ranveer Singh wrote that the director is so involved in his characters that actors can never alone take credit for the performance they deliver.



“He has got a rare insight into human psyche, an incomparable panache for cinema, and an unparalleled flair for drama. He is so inherently operatic, that his signature has come to be recognized as a great sweep and a soaring swell in a given piece of cinematic work.

“He feels such ownership of his characters that he becomes as much a part of the performance as you. He is like a master puppeteer. He is so hands-on during the entire process. Rarely do you find someone who is so intricately involved in the detailing of the work and in every aspect of the work – whether it is music, costumes, cinematography,” read another excerpt.

There are rumours that Ranveer Singh will star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film, which is said to be the remake of 1952 classic Baiju Bawra.