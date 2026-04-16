‘Ranveer Singh can sniff out Nutella, Vicky Kaushal can digest a brick, Yami Gautam loves chai’: Celeb trainer Mustafa Ahmed on Bollywood stars’ foodie side

Before becoming popular as Rizwan in Dhurandhar 2, Mustafa Ahmed had already built a name behind the scenes as a celebrity fitness trainer trusted by some of Bollywood’s biggest stars. He recently opened up about his experience with them, offering a candid glimpse into their personalities, especially their eating habits.

In a conversation with HT City, Mustafa said all the celebs he has trained are foodies, including Bollywood’s resident Greek god Hrithik Roshan.

“All of them are foodies. Right from Hrithik Roshan. He can eat! I’ve seen him eat 13-14 ghee waali chapatis and he only stopped eating because the next chapati took time to be brought to him. He’s an absolute foodie,” he told HT City.

‘Vicky Kaushal can digest a brick’

He then spoke about Vicky Kaushal’s incredible metabolism. “Vicky Kaushal can eat a brick and digest it. I don’t know what kind of metabolism he has. It’s so difficult to make him put on weight or put on muscle. You know, Vicky can just eat anything and just digest it.”

ALSO READ: Samay Raina reveals wild OTT plans that never took off due to Latent controversy

Ranveer Singh’s love for Nutella

And when it comes to indulgences, the trainer doesn’t hold back on details about his celebrity clients.

“Yami Gautam loves her chai and ghar ka khana. I can tell you that when it comes to Nutella, Ranveer Singh can sniff it out. He will just go and find where Nutella is.”

Story continues below this ad

Building Ranveer Singh’s ‘beast’ avatar

That love for food, Mustafa says, played a key role in transforming Ranveer for Dhurandhar. “It was Aditya sir’s instruction that Ranveer has to look like a beast in Dhurandhar, but he cannot be stiff. We had a very short period of time before shooting began and Ranveer was only 75-76 kgs. On the first shoot day, he was 87 kgs. We had to eat a lot!”

The training was intense and relentless.

“Ranveer is a treat to train. The world knows of his energy. He enjoys weight training. In Ranveer’s words, ‘Sir, loha todte hain.’ Two training sessions a day, for about four to five weeks. That’s how we got Ranveer to look like a man who can rip a person apart with his hand.”

In an earlier interaction with Filmygyan, Mustafa detailed the demanding routine that shaped the transformation.

“We used to practice Kalari for at least 1.5-2 hours every morning so that his body is mobile… Then we used to do weight training in the evening… We packed on a good 10 kgs in about 6 weeks. He really trained hard. He ate a lot. He was eating about 4,000-4,500 calculated calories a day… It is not easy. It’s not that you can eat burgers and pizzas to make such a body. But he did it. When he makes up his mind, he is like a machine.”

Story continues below this ad

About Mustafa Ahmed’s journey

Before becoming a celebrity fitness trainer, Mustafa’s life looked very different. At 21, he had a high-paying call centre job, earning Rs 1 lakh a month. But a chance moment changed everything. While working out at a gym in Janakpuri, he noticed a woman in her 40s being ignored by a trainer and stepped in to help, unaware it would alter his path.

A few months later, she gave him a letter explaining how fitness had revived her marriage and urged him to pursue it as his true calling. The message stayed with him, prompting Mustafa Ahmed to walk away from his job soon after.

He soon became a gym trainer in Delhi’s Janakpuri, earning Rs 10,000 a month. That decision paid off. He later joined Fitness First in Connaught Place, and within months, rose to become the No. 1 trainer for the company in Asia.

A chance connection later brought him to Hrithik Roshan.

“Hrithik texted saying he was looking for someone. We met, discussed his injuries and training, and two days later he asked if I could train him. Just like that, he became my first client in 2015,” Mustafa recalled on Alpha Coach podcast.

Story continues below this ad

Actors often change their bodies for a particular role they play. Earlier, talking to Indian Express, Dr Bhawuk Dhir, consultant dermatologist, Dermadex Clinic in Delhi, said, “Skin health, body shape and natural features vary — that’s how nature is; and that is actually what makes individuals unique. So instead of focusing on looking a certain way, we should shift the conversation towards self-care, confidence and feeling good in your own skin.”

DISCLAIMER: This article discusses celebrity fitness routines, extreme caloric intake, and significant weight fluctuations for film roles. While these stories offer insight into celebrity transformations, fitness and diet plans should be personalised. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider or a certified nutritionist before attempting intense training programs or major dietary changes.