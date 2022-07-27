scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot inspires Indore NGO to organise clothes donation drive. Watch video

A clothes donation drive was organised in Indore in protest of Ranveer Singh's recent nude photoshoot.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 27, 2022 2:57:21 pm
ranveer singhRanveer Singh posed for a photoshoot in Paper magazine. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

An Indore-based NGO organised a clothes donation drive in protest of actor Ranveer Singh’s recent nude photoshoot for Paper magazine. Videos from the protest showed men standing around a large picture of the actor from the shoot in question, and putting clothes in a container behind it.

Ranveer had shared the pictures from the photoshoot on Instagram. The photos were praised by celebrities like Priyanka Chopra and Arjun Kapoor. But not everybody took kindly to the photoshoot. A Mumbai-based lawyer filed a complaint against the actor for outraging the modesty of women and for being a poor influence on the youth. The Mumbai police has booked the actor under sections 292 (sale of obscene books), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young persons) and 509 (act intending to outrage modesty of women) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 67A of the IT Act, which deals with publication of any material that contains sexually explicit act or conduct.

Also read |No, my modesty is not outraged by Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot

An NGO accused Ranveer Singh of outraging the modesty of women at large. “These kinds of acts should be opposed strongly, as it is not being opposed then second and third rank actors will also follow the same path for getting cheap publicity which will result in a worst condition,” read a part of its statement.

Talking about the photoshoot, Ranveer had told Paper magazine, “It’s so easy for me to be physically naked, but in some of my performances I’ve been d**n f**king naked. You can see my f**king soul. How naked is that? That’s being actually naked. I can be naked in front of a thousand people, I don’t give a sh*t. It’s just that they get uncomfortable.”

Ranveer Singh was last seen in the comedy drama Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Before that, he starred in the sports drama 83. Both films underperformed at the box office. He has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline.

