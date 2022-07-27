scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Ranveer Singh’s nude photos were ‘secretly taken to a printing lab’ on a pen drive, reveals creative director: ‘We would never send emails’

Ranveer Singh's Paper Magazine cover photographs were secretly transferred on a pen drive to avoid leaks or hacks.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 27, 2022 9:39:07 pm
ranveer singhRanveer Singh recently posed nude for a magazine. (Photo: Ranveer SIngh/Instagram)

Ranveer Singh’s nude photos for Paper magazine dropped on the internet a week ago and fans are still trying to recover from the barrage of memes and thirsty comments that followed. The campaign’s creative director Kshitij Kankaria recently revealed that the shoot was conducted in secret and the photographs were never exchanged via email for the fear of leaks or hacks.

Kshitij shared with Brut India, “So, we would never send emails and send these images on the internet. It was always with the pen drive, very secretly taken to a printing lab, developing lab and then you have to delete everything from there and take it back. Something like this can really go wrong so we were really, really careful.”

Kshitij told the publication that while the shoot was an ode to Hollywood actor Burt Reynolds, the concept was also inspired by the sculptures of Michelangelo and ancient Roman art. Speaking about the day of the shoot, Kshitij recalled that Ranveer brought in his own playlist to play on set, and made it a point that the crew was comfortable.

Explained |Ranveer Singh’s photoshoot and the laws covering obscenity in India

“He created this crazy playlist to play on the set, he was playing it loud with his own speakers, and he was talking to everyone. And I think he could see we were a little nervous so he was just making everything really easy for all of us to just be in our own element,” he recalled.

Kshitij remembered that Ranveer’s “eyes were constantly at the camera.” “You see his face and it’s taking away everything from that photo though the photo has so much more. He’s like ‘Come on, let’s do this. let’s try this’,” he shared.

Photographer Ashish Shah, who shot the series of photos, earlier told ETimes, “Ranveer was not shy or conscious. He performed very well. There was big and healthy mutual respect for each other.”

