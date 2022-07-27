Ranveer Singh’s nude photos were ‘secretly taken to a printing lab’ on a pen drive, reveals creative director: ‘We would never send emails’

July 27, 2022 9:39:07 pm
Ranveer Singh’s nude photos for Paper magazine dropped on the internet a week ago and fans are still trying to recover from the barrage of memes and thirsty comments that followed. The campaign’s creative director Kshitij Kankaria recently revealed that the shoot was conducted in secret and the photographs were never exchanged via email for the fear of leaks or hacks.
Kshitij shared with Brut India, “So, we would never send emails and send these images on the internet. It was always with the pen drive, very secretly taken to a printing lab, developing lab and then you have to delete everything from there and take it back. Something like this can really go wrong so we were really, really careful.”
Kshitij told the publication that while the shoot was an ode to Hollywood actor Burt Reynolds, the concept was also inspired by the sculptures of Michelangelo and ancient Roman art. Speaking about the day of the shoot, Kshitij recalled that Ranveer brought in his own playlist to play on set, and made it a point that the crew was comfortable.
“He created this crazy playlist to play on the set, he was playing it loud with his own speakers, and he was talking to everyone. And I think he could see we were a little nervous so he was just making everything really easy for all of us to just be in our own element,” he recalled.
Subscriber Only Stories
Kshitij remembered that Ranveer’s “eyes were constantly at the camera.” “You see his face and it’s taking away everything from that photo though the photo has so much more. He’s like ‘Come on, let’s do this. let’s try this’,” he shared.
Photographer Ashish Shah, who shot the series of photos, earlier told ETimes, “Ranveer was not shy or conscious. He performed very well. There was big and healthy mutual respect for each other.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated with celebrity’Premium
A case of SC’s comments going against Indian valuesPremium
What is the Hicklin Test the SC set aside in 2014, how that affects obscenity cases like Ranveer'sPremium
Latest News
20 non-locals killed in Manipur since 2017: CM Biren Singh informs state Assembly
Rajendra Prasad Singh is new chairman of IIT Kharagpur Board of Governors
Explained: What is cryptojacking, cyber attacks carried out by crypto miners?
Sumona Chakravarti bats for Ranveer Singh after nude photo controversy: ‘Neither is my modesty insulted, nor sentiments hurt’
Karnataka: BJP MLA Renukacharya demands ‘encounter’ of Praveen’s killers, threatens to resign
Mental health being important, resource like Paddy Upton will be helpful: Rahul Dravid
Rashmika Mandanna wows in red as she turns showstopper for designer Varun Bahl
Martinez completes 57 million euro move from Ajax to Manchester United
Locked in EC battle with Shinde, Uddhav gets Sainik loyalty ‘affidavits’ on birthday
Forces in India, US seek to sow division: USAID administrator
Shamshera director Karan Malhotra breaks silence after film’s box office failure, says he couldn’t ‘handle the hate and rage’
Centre seeks dismissal of PIL against ex-Mumbai police chief’s appointment as CBI director