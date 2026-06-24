‘Pralay incoming?’: Ranveer Singh’s next shaping up amid Don 3 row, meets Hansal Mehta

There’s a lot of speculation about Ranveer Singh’s next project after historic franchise, Dhurandhar, which amassed over Rs 3000 crore at the worldwide box office. While rumours about Pralay, a zombie apocalypse thriller, have been doing the rounds for months, there has been no official announcement from the actor or the makers’ end.

However, on Tuesday evening, Ranveer was spotted at filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s office in Bandra, Mumbai. The actor was dressed in all-black, shielding his face with a black cap and a black mask, as he exited the office of True Story Films LLP, the new production house started by Hansal and Sahil Saigal, which is rumoured to be backing Pralay, which is being helmed by Hansal’s son Jai Mehta, best known for co-directing the 2020 popular SonyLiv period financial thriller show Scam 1992 along with his father.

Also spotted at Hansal’s office was casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who seems to be putting together the cast for Pralay. Chhabra has enjoyed a successful collaboration with Ranveer, also having assembled the memorable ensemble cast of Aditya Dhar’s 2025 spy thriller Dhurandhar, and its sequel, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, which released in cinemas earlier this year.

Pralay announcement incoming?

After pictures and videos of Ranveer and Chhabra being spotted at Hansal’s office, the internet has been speculating whether they’re close to officially announcing Pralay. “Pralay incoming?,” asked an X user while sharing the photos and videos. “Pralay announcement loading?,” asked another user. “Can we expect Pralay announcement on Ranveer’s birthday?,” speculated a third one. Ranveer will turn 41 next month on July 6.

Ranveer Singh is following the Shah Rukh Khan route? 🤯 After delivering B2B ₹1000 Cr BB, much like SRK with Pathaan- Jawan, the Dhurandhar star is expected to keep public appearances to a minimum following the Don 3. 👀 Pralay announcement loading !?🔥 pic.twitter.com/qPgqsn8ukI — Pan India Review (@PanIndiaReview) June 23, 2026

A major hurdle for the progress on Pralay was when a film body issued a “non-cooperation directive” against Ranveer last month for walking out of Farhan Akhtar’s directorial Don 3 just three weeks before the film was scheduled to go on floors overseas. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) asked its 4 lakh plus members to not collaborate with Ranveer in any professional capacity until he shows up personally to resolve the issued with Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani’s production house Excel Entertainment.

Ashoke Pandit, Chief Advisor, FWICE, also said the non-cooperation directive should be taken as a “warning” by producers who plan to work with Ranveer in the near future. However, a week later, Ranveer sent the film body a legal notice for hampering his employment. At the same time, other film bodies requested the FWICE to revoke the directive against the actor as that would also hamper the employment of thousands of technicians and workers who work on the film set of a superstar as big as Ranveer, particularly after the unprecedented success of the Dhurandhar franchise.

Also Read — Eetha teaser: Shraddha Kapoor as Vithabai dances after giving birth, turns into a legend

The FWICE then revoked the directive, and urged all film bodies to sit together and resolve the issue between Ranveer and Excel Entertainment. While there’s been no progress on that front yet, Ranveer is now focusing on his next project, Pralay, co-produced by True Story Films LLP and Applause Entertainment. Kalyani Priyadarshan, who broke out pan-India with her Malayalam superhero film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra last year, is rumoured to have been cast as the leading lady.