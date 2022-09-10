Ranveer Singh’s new ad has fans comparing him to Amitabh Bachchan. Watch

Actor Ranveer Singh donned a new avatar as he appeared in an ad for an apparel brand. The actor is seen in a new look for the ad with curly hair and glasses.

Here, Ranveer is playing a wedding photographer who is setting up the frame for the perfect family photo and calls it a ‘Barjatya film moment’. Ranveer shared a video of the ad on his social media platforms on Friday.

As soon as the actor shared the video on Instagram, his fans poured in a lot of love. One fan wrote, “Versatile Multitalented Ranveer…” Another wrote, “Great concept for ad.” One of the fans was reminded of Amitabh Bachchan. They wrote, “No one can replace the legendary #amitabhbachchan. He is iconic in this role and no one can do the illahabadi accent like #amitabhbachchan 🙏🏼”

Ranveer was recently seen in the last episode of Netflix’s Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2. On the film front, he has only had one release this year, YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Ranveer’s upcoming films include Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.