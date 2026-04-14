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Ranveer Singh’s new ad with father-in-law Prakash Padukone features a hidden jab at Dhruv Rathee; eagle-eyed fans spot Dhurandhar ‘peak detailing’
Ranveer Singh appeared on screen for the first time with his father-in-law and former badminton player Prakash Padukone in an advertisement where a 'peak detailing' moment has caught the internet's attention.
Ranveer Singh is the most talked-about actor of the year following the back-to-back success of the Dhurandhar films. Now, the actor has shared another treat with fans by appearing on screen for the first time with his father-in-law and former badminton player Prakash Padukone in an advertisement. While the commercial includes peak detailing about Ranveer’s personal life, fans were quick to notice how the ad seemingly takes a dig at YouTuber Dhruv Rathee.
Did Ranveer Singh troll Dhruv Rathee?
The RuPay commercial shows Ranveer talking to Prakash Padukone, mentioning how they can use the app to make payments everywhere, including toy stores, gyms, theatres and other places. In one scene, when Ranveer and Prakash are in a theatre, a film poster featuring Ranveer Singh is shown in the backdrop. The poster has Ranveer with the title Bavandar: The Tornado written on it. Fans were quick to notice this, and many claimed that it was strategically placed to take a dig at Dhruv Rathee, who had shared videos criticising Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge while discussing an imaginary film with the same name, ‘Operation Bhavandar’. In his videos, the YouTuber alleged that both these films were “propaganda” for the ruling party.
Reacting to Ranveer’s latest ad, a fan wrote, “Never mess with Hamza.” Another comment read, “This is so meta joke… Bhavandar…” Another comment read, “Ranveer Singh in his latest ad roasted Dhruv Rathee’s Bhavandar which he made for criticising Dhurandhar. Peak detailing by Ranveer…..”
Fans were also quick to spot other detailing in the commercial. It shows Ranveer and Prakash at a gentlemen’s club with badminton rackets, a nod to Prakash’s iconic career. It also shows Ranveer calling Prakash “Pappa,” exactly how Deepika Padukone addresses her father. The next scene shows them at a cute ice cream shop, with Ranveer holding a colourful unicorn—a subtle nod to the actor being a girl dad.
Also Read | Akshay Kumar reveals son Aarav was terrified of Vidya Balan for 6 years after watching Bhool Bhulaiyaa: ‘He refused to meet her’
Rupay ad with #RanveerSingh and #PrakashPadukone 🥰😍
Their first ad together ❤️ #DeepVeer pic.twitter.com/DfhXQI0Dsj
— Versatile Fan (@versatilefan) April 13, 2026
What had Dhruv Rathee said?
In his previous videos, Dhruv Rathee had called Dhurandhar a “nonsense propaganda”. After Dhurandhar 2 released in theatres, he shared another such video criticising the film. He said, “Dhurandhar 2 is not a film made for entertainment… it is the BJP’s most expensive election advertisement, for which you pay Rs 500 to watch,” he said. In the clip, he also argues the film’s glorification of demonetisation and claimed that it was done to obscure the economic disruption the policy caused.
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