Ranveer Singh’s new ad with father-in-law Prakash Padukone features a hidden jab at Dhruv Rathee; eagle-eyed fans spot Dhurandhar ‘peak detailing’

Ranveer Singh is the most talked-about actor of the year following the back-to-back success of the Dhurandhar films. Now, the actor has shared another treat with fans by appearing on screen for the first time with his father-in-law and former badminton player Prakash Padukone in an advertisement. While the commercial includes peak detailing about Ranveer’s personal life, fans were quick to notice how the ad seemingly takes a dig at YouTuber Dhruv Rathee.

Did Ranveer Singh troll Dhruv Rathee?

The RuPay commercial shows Ranveer talking to Prakash Padukone, mentioning how they can use the app to make payments everywhere, including toy stores, gyms, theatres and other places. In one scene, when Ranveer and Prakash are in a theatre, a film poster featuring Ranveer Singh is shown in the backdrop. The poster has Ranveer with the title Bavandar: The Tornado written on it. Fans were quick to notice this, and many claimed that it was strategically placed to take a dig at Dhruv Rathee, who had shared videos criticising Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge while discussing an imaginary film with the same name, ‘Operation Bhavandar’. In his videos, the YouTuber alleged that both these films were “propaganda” for the ruling party.