Ranveer Singh is ‘sexy and he knows it’ in this new ad

Ranveer Singh is on cloud nine at the moment. After delivering back-to-back hits with Simmba and Gully Boy, Ranveer is currently enjoying the best phase of his career, and his excitement has been perfectly captured in a new ad.

Ranveer Singh shared the new ad on his Instagram page with the caption, “It’s sexy and you’ll know it 🕺🏻 #7DaysToGo”

In the video clip, Ranveer, dressed in a glittery tracksuit, can be seen letting loose and dancing his heart out on the track “Sexy and I Know It” by LMFAO. The burst of energy seen in this video has become synonymous with Singh.

Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy hit the screens on February 14. The film has received largely positive reviews and is doing great business at the box office. In the first week, the film has already earned Rs 95.20 crore.

Prior to Gully Boy, Ranveer was seen in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba where he played the titular character. The film earned over Rs 240 crore at the box office.

Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Kabir Khan directorial 83 where he is playing the role of Kapil Dev. The film is the story of the Indian cricket team winning the 1983 world cup.