Mrunal Thakur calls Ranveer Singh her ‘lucky charm’: ‘He’s the reason I exist in this industry’

Mrunal Thakur is happy that Ranveer Singh has found much-deserved and unprecedented success with Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller franchise Dhurandhar. While the two have never shared the screen space in a film so far, Mrunal recently revealed she considers Ranveer her “lucky charm” and considers him the reason why she exists in the film industry today.

“You know he’s my lucky charm? He’s the reason why I exist in this industry in the first place. I did a commercial with him for a shampoo brand as a model. When that commercial hit the screens, the filmmakers started noticing me. That’s why I give my credit to him. This man has really helped me. Such a positive person. He deserves all the success in life,” said Mrunal.

She also added in The Ranveer Show that the success of Dhurandhar makes her heart “happy”. Mrunal lauded Ranveer for working consistently and quietly throughout the past five years before breaking out with Dhurandhar last year. “Like his Gully Boy song says, ‘Apna time aayega,'” said Mrunal, referring to the rap song crooned by Ranveer himself from Zoya Akhtar’s 2019 hit coming-of-age musical.

Mrunal praises Ranveer’s performance in Dhurandhar

Though she clarified she hadn’t seen Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge yet, she was bowled over by his central performance as Indian spy Hamza in the first part, which released in cinemas last December. “That acting wasn’t just surface-level. There was depth in it. So many layers! I didn’t watch it as Ranveer Singh for sure. I always saw it as Hamza,” pointed out Mrunal.

She also complimented Dhar for crafting Hamza as a character, and not just the hero of the film, claiming that’s what “pierced through the audience’s hearts”. “I just feel incredibly proud of Ranveer because he’s so hardworking. I really pray that whatever he does should be ultra super block block block blockbuster. He can do anything. There’s nothing he can’t do,” added Mrunal.

Ranveer Singh boucnes back with Dhurandhar

Several of Ranveer’s tentpole films never saw light of the day in the past five years, from a film adaptation of Mukesh Khanna’s popular 1990s television show Shaktimaan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama Baiju Bawra to Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3. His last hit was Karan Johar’s 2023 family comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which earned Rs 150 crore at the domestic box office.

But now, his latest release, Dhurandhar 2 has overtaken the lifetime India haul of S. S. Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1,030.42 crore), taking its total India gross to Rs 1,237.21 crore. Its net collection currently stands at Rs 1,033.37 crore. On Day 20, the film added Rs 4 crore overseas, pushing its international total to Rs 404 crore and its worldwide gross to a staggering Rs 1,641.21 crore.

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Dhurandhar, which released in cinemas last December, crossed the Rs 1600 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Also Read — Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 20 LIVE: Aditya Dhar says Mukesh Chhabra ‘saw Dhurandhar before I did’; Ranveer Singh’s film set to beat Jawan overseas

Mrunal’s upcoming film Dacoit

Mrunal’s new movie, Shaneil Deo’s Dacoit: A Love Story, in which she’s paired with Adivi Sesh, was initially scheduled to release on the same date as Dhurandhar 2. But the makers opted to push the release date by a few weeks. Now, Dacoit is all set to release in cinemas this Friday on April 10.