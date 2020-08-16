Ranveer Singh on MS Dhoni: He is one of the greatest sportsmen to have ever lived

Ranveer Singh shared this throwback photo with Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

Indian cricketer and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday evening. Ever since he shared the news on his social media platforms, Bollywood celebrities have been thanking the ‘Captain Cool’ for his contribution to Indian cricket, for innumerable victories and memories and so much more. Ranveer Singh on Sunday morning took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo with Dhoni. He penned an emotional post as a true fan boy and shared how meeting with him always “left me energised and enthused, as if a big brother had blessed me with energy and motivation to go out and be the best that I can be.”

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Ranveer shared, “This little gem of a photo is one of my prized possessions. It was taken around the year 2007/08 at ND Studio in Karjat. I was about 22 years old, working as an assistant director. I took up this particular job only because the ad film featured the one & only MS Dhoni. I was overworked and underpaid, but I didn’t care- I just wanted to be in His presence. I was even injured at the time, but I worked through the pain in the hope that as a reward for my sincere efforts, I would be granted a chance to briefly meet MSD and maybe get a photo with him. When I finally met him, I was completely awestruck. He was so humble, so down-to-earth, full of grace and exuded an unmistakable aura of kindness. My love, respect and reverence for him grew even stronger.”

“After I did my first movie, Sapna (who was our common hairstylist at the time) called me one day and said ‘hey I know you’re a massive MSD fan, he’s shooting at Mehboob studio, come & meet him if you’d like’. Man-oh-man! I just dropped everything and rushed to the studio to meet him! He was jovial and warm and praised my performance in BBB. We hung out, I had my cap and jersey signed by him, like a true fanboy. That day, I felt like I was walking on the clouds! Since then, every time that I have the good fortune of meeting him, I am left energised and enthused, as if a big brother has blessed me with energy and motivation to go out and be the best that I can be,” the actor added.

Calling himself lucky to have witnessed Dhoni’s career take wings in his lifetime, Ranveer wrote, “MSD is one of the greatest sportsmen to have ever lived. A paragon of excellence. An icon of the sport. My hero forever. Thank you Mahi Bhai for bringing glory to our great nation and filling a billion hearts with pride”.

MS Dhoni retires from international cricket: Bollywood reacts

On the work front, Ranveer is waiting for the release of his film 83, directed by Kabir Khan. The film revisits India’s iconic World Cup win in 1983 under the captaincy of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. In the film, Ranveer will play Kapil Dev while Deepika Padukone will be seen in a cameo role as his on-screen wife.

