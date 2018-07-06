Ranveer Singh’s 83 to release on April 10, 2020

Ranveer Singh’s upcoming movie 83 to release on April 10, 2020 Ranveer Singh’s upcoming movie 83 to release on April 10, 2020

Ranveer Singh’s movie 83, which was initially set to release in 2019, will now be released on April 10, 2020. On the eve of the actor’s birthday, a tweet from the official Twitter account of the film was posted on Thursday. The post read, “Relive the historic glory when 15 minions from India ruled over the mammoths of world cricket. Film releases on April 10, 2020.”

The Reliance Entertainment movie is being directed by Kabir Khan who is known for his movies Bajrangi Bhaijan and Ek Tha Tiger. Ranveer will be seen playing the role of the star cricketer Kapil Dev and the film will be set in 1983.

The actor had told IANS earlier that 83 is an “incredible underdog story. It’s an honour to be a part of one of the most incredible sporting stories of our nation’s history, the 1983 Cricket World Cup. We have the honour of telling this story and mortalising this on celluloid.”

A lot of the characters are still yet to be announced. Most recently, multi-talented and versatile actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has joined the cast of the film and is on board to play the character of Ranveer Singh’s coach.

The movie will follow the story of how, under newly-appointed captain Kapil Dev, the Indian cricket team went on to defeat West Indies in the final of the World Cup in 1983 and bring the world cup home. It tracks the coming-of-age of not just a cricketing team, but also of a young nation in the eyes of the world.

Ranveer is also set to star in Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming Gully Boy which is a social drama centred around the life of a street rapper. He will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App