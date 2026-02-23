Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh moves Karnataka HC to quash FIR against him in Kantara row
The controversy relates to remarks allegedly made by Ranveer Singh at an event in Goa while speaking about the film Kantara - Chapter 1.
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has moved the Karnataka High Court, challenging the FIR and quashing of a criminal case registered against him over alleged insult to a ‘deity’ while mimicking Kantara – Chapter 1 film.
The controversy relates to remarks allegedly made by the actor at the Filmfare Awards event in Goa while speaking about the film Kantara. He is accused of imitating a Daiva and calling it ‘devil’.
Don’t Miss | Malayalam cinema’s most successful child superstar was also a style icon among kids; her debut film as lead actress broke all records; she quit at height of her fame
Based on a complaint lodged by advocate Prashanth, an FIR was registered at the High Grounds police station. Police had earlier issued notices to Singh in connection with the case.
Must Read | Allu Arjun’s co-star, whose 10 films as lead actress earned $45 million, traded stardom for corporate life
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
As there was no response from the actor, the High Grounds police recently initiated steps to proceed with further legal action, police sources said. The case is listed for hearing before the bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna on February 24.
Ranveer Singh was most recently seen in director Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller Dhurandhar (2025). He is now gearing up for the release of its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which will hit the screens on March 19, 2026.
A 20-year-old woman from Himachal Pradesh completed a physical endurance test for a government job as a 'Pashu Mitra', but the recruitment process has been suspended due to a viral video of her falling during the test. The job's physical requirements and the weight of the test's sack have sparked controversy, raising concerns about the fairness of the recruitment process.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05