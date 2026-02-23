Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh moves Karnataka HC to quash FIR against him in Kantara row

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has moved the Karnataka High Court, challenging the FIR and quashing of a criminal case registered against him over alleged insult to a ‘deity’ while mimicking Kantara – Chapter 1 film.

The controversy relates to remarks allegedly made by the actor at the Filmfare Awards event in Goa while speaking about the film Kantara. He is accused of imitating a Daiva and calling it ‘devil’.

Based on a complaint lodged by advocate Prashanth, an FIR was registered at the High Grounds police station. Police had earlier issued notices to Singh in connection with the case.