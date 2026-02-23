Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh moves Karnataka HC to quash FIR against him in Kantara row

The controversy relates to remarks allegedly made by Ranveer Singh at an event in Goa while speaking about the film Kantara - Chapter 1.

By: PTI
2 min readBengaluruFeb 23, 2026 09:22 PM IST
The controversy relates to remarks allegedly made by Ranveer Singh at an event in Goa while speaking about the film Kantara - Chapter 1.Ranveer Singh is accused of imitating a Daiva and calling it 'devil'. (Credit: Ranveer Singh/Instagram, Filmy Kannada/X)
Make us preferred source on Google

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has moved the Karnataka High Court, challenging the FIR and quashing of a criminal case registered against him over alleged insult to a ‘deity’ while mimicking Kantara – Chapter 1 film.

The controversy relates to remarks allegedly made by the actor at the Filmfare Awards event in Goa while speaking about the film Kantara. He is accused of imitating a Daiva and calling it ‘devil’.

Don’t Miss | Malayalam cinema’s most successful child superstar was also a style icon among kids; her debut film as lead actress broke all records; she quit at height of her fame

Based on a complaint lodged by advocate Prashanth, an FIR was registered at the High Grounds police station. Police had earlier issued notices to Singh in connection with the case.

Must Read | Allu Arjun’s co-star, whose 10 films as lead actress earned $45 million, traded stardom for corporate life

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

As there was no response from the actor, the High Grounds police recently initiated steps to proceed with further legal action, police sources said. The case is listed for hearing before the bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna on February 24.

Ranveer Singh was most recently seen in director Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller Dhurandhar (2025). He is now gearing up for the release of its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which will hit the screens on March 19, 2026.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Mollywood's most successful child superstar was also a style icon; her debut film as lead actress broke records; she quit at height of her fame
While she achieved superstardom as a child artiste, she also made her mark as a leading actor, and her debut film as a heroine became an industry hit.
'Namaskar' from London: Why Alia Bhatt's Hindi speech at the 2026 BAFTAs is winning the internet. Watch
Alia Bhatt at BAFTA
Dharmendra is the only Indian actor to feature in BAFTA's In Memoriam segment, alongside Diane Keaton, Robert Redford
Dharmendra features alongside Udo Kier in the In Memoriam segment at the BAFTA Awards.
Ranveer Allahabadia reveals names of 5 stars who stood by him after India's Got Latent row
Inside Ranveer Allahbadia’s home in Farah Khan's vlog
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
lutyens bust
Lutyens’ bust replaced with Rajaji’s: Decolonisation and its layered messaging
A Revanth Reddy’s advisor and former minister Md Shabbir Ali
An RSS school, a land lease, and a Congress-BJP row that erupted in Telangana
While she achieved superstardom as a child artiste, she also made her mark as a leading actor, and her debut film as a heroine became an industry hit.
Mollywood's most successful child superstar was also a style icon; her debut film as lead actress broke records; she quit at height of her fame
Alia Bhatt at BAFTA
'Namaskar' from London: Why Alia Bhatt's Hindi speech at the 2026 BAFTAs is winning the internet. Watch
He also stressed the emotional turmoil during those years due to AI
'Most painful moment of my career': Canadian entrepreneur calls job cut move 'worst emotional experience'
Dressed in traditional attire and a turban, the man rides with a bright yellow Blinkit delivery bag
Watch: This man is ‘delivering Blinkit orders’ on a horse in Rajasthan
Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup LIVE
Zimbabwe vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
India batters failure in Ahmedabad
T20 World Cup: Why India's batsmen keep falling into the same traps in Ahmedabad
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Trump, tariffs
Despite US tariffs hike to 15%, most countries better off: Where India, others stand
Kajol on Shah Rukh Khan’s unshakable charm
When Kajol spoke about what she loves and dislikes the most about Shah Rukh Khan
Apple
Why Apple was missing from the world’s largest AI summit in India
Must Read
Zimbabwe vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup LIVE
T20 World Cup: Why India's batsmen keep falling into the same traps in Ahmedabad
India batters failure in Ahmedabad
T20 World Cup | Slow death: South Africa's change-of-pace proves India's undoing in Ahmedabad in a run-chase that never got going
South Africa vs India T20 World Cup
Why Apple was missing from the world’s largest AI summit in India
Apple
Amazon’s Panos Panay on ‘unlearning’ Alexa speak: Why your next Echo won't just wait for commands
Panos
Google bans Antigravity users over OpenClaw access, cites surge in ‘malicious usage’
Alongside its highly anticipated release of Gemini 3, Google on November 18, introduced its new AI-powered coding tool.
When Kajol spoke about what she loves and dislikes the most about Shah Rukh Khan
Kajol on Shah Rukh Khan’s unshakable charm
Advertisement
Feb 23: Latest News
Advertisement