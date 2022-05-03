Ranveer Singh tells Mouni Roy ‘kuch toh reham karo’ as country struggles with heat wave, recreates Sarfarosh scene with Sonali Bendre. Watch

May 3, 2022 12:06:54 pm
Ranveer Singh recently joined the sets of the dance reality show, Dance India Dance Li’l Masters to promote his upcoming film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar. As usual, the actor was in his element on the sets of the show, which is judged by Mouni Roy, Sonali Bendre and Remo D’Souza. During the shooting of the special episode, Ranveer told Mouni to not add to the heat wave that has engulfed the country these days. He was complimenting her on her looks.
A short clip from the episode that Ranveer shared on Instagram has him telling Mouni, “Mouni ji, desh me heatwave chal raha hai, kuch toh reham karo (The entire country is reeling under a heatwave, have some mercy).” He added, “Waise if things get too hot in here (showing a fire extinguisher).”
In another clip, he is recreating a scene from Sonali Bendre’s 1999 movie Sarfarosh. He also posted a picture where he’s holding Remo D’Souza’s finger and captioned it, “Throwback to when @remodsouza and I used to take long walks on Juhu beach.”
Later, Ranveer also shared a few pictures of himself dancing along with the contestants of the show who replicated costumes worn by Ranveer in his various films. The actor also shook a leg with Mouni. She also shared a video which features snippets from the shooting of the episode and wrote, “T’was a good day ☺️🔆”.
See photos of Ranveer Singh from the set of Dance India Dance Lil Masters
Jayeshbhai Jordaar has Ranveer in the role of a man, who has to protect his unborn child and wife from the glare of society. Helmed by debutant director Divyang Thakkar, the movie also stars Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, Bollywood debutant Shalini Pandey and child actor Jiya. It will hit the theaters on May 13.
