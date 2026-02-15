After the Rs 890 crore success of Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh bets on his most expensive solo film yet

Ranveer Singh made history last year as his period spy thriller, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, earned over Rs 890 crore in India, becoming the highest grossing Hindi film ever at the domestic box office. That record is likely to be broken by its upcoming sequel, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, slated to release in cinemas on March 19.

Pralay > Dhurandhar

But it’s the film he’s most likely to start after that which is turning out to be the most expensive of his career yet. Pralay, a high-concept zombie apocalypse movie, will star Ranveer alongside Malayalam actor Kalyani Priyadarshan, who broke through pan-India with her blockbuster from last year, Dominic Arun’s vampire movie Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra.