After the Rs 890 crore success of Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh bets on his most expensive solo film yet
Dhurandhar would've been Ranveer Singh's most expensive film had it not been split into two parts. Now, Ranveer Singh's next is turning out to be his most expensive.
Ranveer Singh made history last year as his period spy thriller, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, earned over Rs 890 crore in India, becoming the highest grossing Hindi film ever at the domestic box office. That record is likely to be broken by its upcoming sequel, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, slated to release in cinemas on March 19.
Pralay > Dhurandhar
But it’s the film he’s most likely to start after that which is turning out to be the most expensive of his career yet. Pralay, a high-concept zombie apocalypse movie, will star Ranveer alongside Malayalam actor Kalyani Priyadarshan, who broke through pan-India with her blockbuster from last year, Dominic Arun’s vampire movie Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra.
The film, being co-produced by Sameer Nair-led Applause Entertainment and Hansal Mehta, will mark the feature film directorial debut of the latter’s son Jai Mehta, who has co-directed shows like Lootere (2024) on JioHotstar and Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (2020) on SonyLIV. It’s likely to go on floors this year, given the uncertainty over Ranveer’s exit from Farhan Akhtar’s gangster drama Don 3.
As per Pinkvilla, Pralay will also mark the debut of Ranveer as a producer, under his new banner Maa Kasam Films. Despite him sharing profits, the film is being mounted on a massive budget of over Rs 300 crore. Since it’ll be a mix of creating a post-apocalyptic zombie world in Mumbai through laborious visual effects and extensive production design, that humongous figure makes sense.
But if the historic box office performance of Ranveer Singh’s last release is taken into account, recovering that huge budget for Pralay won’t be a remote possibility. Dhurandhar would’ve been his most expensive film yet, having been made on a budget of over Rs 500 crore. But since the producers — Jyoti Deshpande-led Jio Studios and Aditya and Lokesh Dhar’s B62 Studios — chose to split the saga into two parts, the budget of Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge would be considered around Rs 250-300 crore each.
Ranveer Singh’s other expensive films
Before Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh has been a part of some big-budget tentpole films as well. His 2018 blockbuster period drama Padmaavat, backed by Viacom18 Studios and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was made on a budget of Rs 215 crore. His 2021 period sports drama 83, co-produced by Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Kabir Khan Films, and wife Deepika Padukone’s KA Films, was mounted on a budget of Rs 270 crore. Other films like Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023), Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus (2022), and Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani (2015) fell into the range of Rs 100 crore to Rs 200 crore.
