Ranveer Singh more impactful in Dhurandhar than Ranbir Kapoor in Animal: Varun Dhawan

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Actor Varun Dhawan chose Ranveer Singh’s Hamza Ali Mazari in Dhurandhar as more impactful than Ranbir Kapoor’s Ranvijay Singh in Animal on Koffee With Karan’s latest episode. Dhurandhar and Animal remain the biggest hits of Ranveer and Ranbir, respectively.
Ranveer Singh vs Ranbir Kapoor
Karan Johar asked Varun Dhawan to choose between the two performances, and the actor did not hesitate, “I would definitely say Ranveer in Dhurandhar.”
Varun also acknowledged on Koffee With Karan Season 9 that a boastful remark he made on the show years ago about his box office record, when compared to Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, ended up ‘jinxing’ him, and that he has since learned that the only thing worth showing off about is the quality of one’s work.
The admission came during the third episode of the show’s final season, which featured Varun Dhawan alongside Janhvi Kapoor and a surprise appearance by Arjun Kapoor. “The only flex that one should do is with your work,” he said. “I feel many years back I came here and flexed about how many hits I had and somewhere it jinxed me.”
The original remark
The comment Varun Dhawan was referring to dates back to Koffee With Karan Season 6, which aired in November 2018. During that episode, when host Karan Johar asked whether he would swap careers with Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan pointed to his commercial track record. “They haven’t had what I had. I’ve had eight hits in a row,” he said at the time.
Also Read: Karan Johar fought with Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor over release date clash, ghosted them
After Karan Johar launched him as an actor in Student of the Year alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan was riding a streak that included Main Tera Hero, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badlapur, ABCD 2, Dilwale, Dishoom, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Judwaa 2.
The years that followed the remark were not kind to Dhawan’s box office record. Kalank, Street Dancer 3D, Coolie No. 1 and JugJugg Jeeyo delivered mixed results. The unbroken streak he had boasted about was decisively broken, and the actors he had compared himself to, Ranbir Kapoor with Brahmastra, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Animal, and Ranveer Singh with Dhurandhar, went on to deliver some of the biggest commercial performances of the decade. Ranbir will be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana next.