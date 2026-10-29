Ranveer Singh more impactful in Dhurandhar than Ranbir Kapoor in Animal: Varun Dhawan

Actor Varun Dhawan chose Ranveer Singh’s Hamza Ali Mazari in Dhurandhar as more impactful than Ranbir Kapoor’s Ranvijay Singh in Animal on Koffee With Karan’s latest episode. Dhurandhar and Animal remain the biggest hits of Ranveer and Ranbir, respectively.

Ranveer Singh vs Ranbir Kapoor

Karan Johar asked Varun Dhawan to choose between the two performances, and the actor did not hesitate, “I would definitely say Ranveer in Dhurandhar.”

Varun also acknowledged on Koffee With Karan Season 9 that a boastful remark he made on the show years ago about his box office record, when compared to Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, ended up ‘jinxing’ him, and that he has since learned that the only thing worth showing off about is the quality of one’s work.