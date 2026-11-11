Ranveer Singh’s maternal grandfather dies at 96 during Diwali Puja

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Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh‘s maternal grandfather Dr Ram Hingorani died at the age of 96. His family members shared that he passed away on Diwali during Lakshmi Puja. The family is remembering is legacy and celebrating his life as they remember him with love. Ranveer Singh’s cousin confirmed the news on social media.
Ranveer’s maternal cousin Saumya Hingorani shared some pictures and videos of Dr Ram and penned an emotional not. She wrote on Instagram, “96 years young. A glorious life to be celebrated, not mourned. My Dadu, Dr Ram, peacefully left us on Diwali to go home to my Dadi. He couldn’t have picked a more auspicious time – the golden hour of the day, during Lakshmi Puja. I bet the two of them are in their chairs sipping on a crisp whiskey, enjoying watching us together. Thank you for being the best Dadu in the world. Thank you for giving us everything. Save a scoop of icecream for me. Until we dance again. Hari Om.”
Also Read: When Ranveer Singh left Deepika Padukone emotional at Screen Awards, thanked her for his achievements: ‘I got my queen’
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Ranveer Singh is yet to react on the news in public domain. The Dhurandhar actor has always been very close to his family. In fact, Ranveer often shared fun photos and vidoes of his maternal grandfather. Back in 2023, during the promotions of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, Ranveer shared a video of them dancing on “What Jhumka?” In 2024, Ranveer also posted a sweet message for his grandfather who stepped out to cast his vote during the Lok Sabha elections. Sharing his picture, Ranveer had written, “93 yrs old. 93°F outside. But he voted. He’s a voter! My Rockstar Nana #EveryVoteCounts.”
Ranveer’s maternal grandmother died in 2018. Back then, during SCREEN Awards, when Ranveer lifted the trophy for Best Actor for Padmaavat, he dedicated his award to his grandmother. During his speech, Ranveer had said, “I would like to dedicate this award to my grandma, my nani. I lost my grandma this year. I remember on her last day, my sister was with her. I called her and asked her, ‘How is grandma? What is she doing?’ She said that she is sitting on the terrace and watching ‘Khali Bali’ which she does every day at breakfast time. And in the next phone call, I got to know that that was the last thing she did. So, grandma, I know you are beaming down on me today. I love you and I miss you. And this one is for you.”
On the work front, after Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh is working on Pralay, directed by Jai Mehta.
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