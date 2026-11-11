Ranveer Singh’s maternal grandfather dies at 96 during Diwali Puja

Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh‘s maternal grandfather Dr Ram Hingorani died at the age of 96. His family members shared that he passed away on Diwali during Lakshmi Puja. The family is remembering is legacy and celebrating his life as they remember him with love. Ranveer Singh’s cousin confirmed the news on social media.

Ranveer Singh’s cousin confirmed his maternal grandfather’s death

Ranveer’s maternal cousin Saumya Hingorani shared some pictures and videos of Dr Ram and penned an emotional not. She wrote on Instagram, “96 years young. A glorious life to be celebrated, not mourned. My Dadu, Dr Ram, peacefully left us on Diwali to go home to my Dadi. He couldn’t have picked a more auspicious time – the golden hour of the day, during Lakshmi Puja. I bet the two of them are in their chairs sipping on a crisp whiskey, enjoying watching us together. Thank you for being the best Dadu in the world. Thank you for giving us everything. Save a scoop of icecream for me. Until we dance again. Hari Om.”